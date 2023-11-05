Liverpool are travelling to Kenilworth Road to face Luton in the first top-flight meeting between the sides since 1992. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at Anfield is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Andy Madley.
Teams
Luton: Kaminski; Osho, Lockyer, Mengi; Kabore, Nakamba, Barkley, Doughty; Townsend; Morris, Brown
Subs: Krul, Adebayo, Chong, Mpanzu, Clark, Brown, Giles, Nelson, Luker
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Jota
Subs: Kelleher, Matip, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Elliott, Doak, Diaz, Gakpo
