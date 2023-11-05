★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
advent-calendar
LFC 3D ADVENT CALENDAR

24 GIFTS IN 3D ANFIELD!

ORDER NOW
LUTON, ENGLAND - Sunday, November 5, 2023: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez during the FA Premier League match between Luton Town FC and Liverpool FC at Kenilworth Road. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

LIVE: Luton vs. Liverpool – Follow the Premier League clash here!

Liverpool are travelling to Kenilworth Road to face Luton in the first top-flight meeting between the sides since 1992. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Andy Madley.

Today’s blog is run by Adam Beattie, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @beatts94 & in the comments below.

Teams

Luton: Kaminski; Osho, Lockyer, Mengi; Kabore, Nakamba, Barkley, Doughty; Townsend; Morris, Brown

Subs: Krul, Adebayo, Chong, Mpanzu, Clark, Brown, Giles, Nelson, Luker

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Matip, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Elliott, Doak, Diaz, Gakpo

Our coverage updates automatically below:

Blog loads above.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2023