Liverpool have confirmed positive news on the injury front, with four players back in training ahead of the the trip to Man City on Saturday lunchtime.

The Reds went into the November break with a number of injuries, including a hamstring problem for Ibrahima Konate that ruled him out for France.

Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones and Joe Gomez all missed the 3-0 win over Brentford, too, with the trio nursing knee, hamstring and muscle issues respectively.

This Is Anfield‘s David Lynch first revealed last week that all four players were due back after the break.

And Liverpool have now confirmed that Konate, Gravenberch, Jones and Gomez were part of sessions at the AXA Training Centre on Thursday, and will be in the squad vs. Man City.

Furthermore, following the conclusion of their fixtures with Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Colombia on Wednesday, the South American quartet of Alisson, Alexis Mac Allister, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz rejoined the squad.

That comes after a coordinated flight back from the continent, as Liverpool continue their new approach to ensure those players return promptly.

“The boys were, pretty quickly after the game, on a plane and could fly straight to England. That makes a massive difference,” Jurgen Klopp explained after the October break.

“What we can do, we always try to do. [In September] it didn’t work out because it’s pretty expensive, you cannot pay all these planes alone all the time, so usually we share it with other clubs.

“This time it worked out pretty well.”

It remains to be seen whether Klopp will face any new absentees for Saturday’s top-of-the-table clash, though no obvious concerns arose from internationals.

In fact, Liverpool should be in rude health when they take on Man City, with only Andy Robertson (shoulder), Thiago (hip) and Stefan Bajcetic (calf) believed to be out.

Young right-back Conor Bradley made his return to training earlier this month following a stress fracture in his back, and continue his long-term rehabilitation during time off.

Klopp is expected to name his strongest possible side at the Etihad, though there are big decisions to make for centre-back, midfield and left wing.

Predicted Liverpool XI vs. Man City: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Jota, Nunez