Alejandro Garnacho’s bicycle kick to help Man United beat Everton 3-0 has been lauded as the Premier League‘s best ever. But aren’t we forgetting something?

While Everton fans protested their 10-point sanction by the Premier League, Sean Dyche’s side were roundly beaten at Goodison Park.

It started with a stunning finish from Garnacho, who struck his bicycle kick cleanly when Diogo Dalot’s cross looked to have arrowed too far behind him.

The goal sparked immediate comparisons with Wayne Rooney’s against Man City in 2011 – overlooking that his came off his shin – and claims it was the best ever scored in the Premier League.

But were either of those even the most impressive in games involving Man United?

Poor old Christian Benteke, this must be one of the most forgotten Premier League goals of all time. pic.twitter.com/CZUDCYFrMx — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) November 26, 2023

Christian Benteke’s 84th-minute consolation during a 3-1 loss for Liverpool at Old Trafford in 2015 was swiftly forgotten despite its sheer quality.

Even on the day, commentator Martin Tyler treated it as little more than a tap-in, before two minutes later screaming Anthony Martial’s name following a meaningless third for United.

Supporters on social media were quick to hold Benteke’s effort up in the Garnacho debate, however.

Benteke scored the same goal… against United at Old Trafford — Matt (@LegendEskimoBoy) November 26, 2023

Still not as good as Benteke’s at Old Trafford ? pic.twitter.com/Iu1cqqiwX5 — Jay Pearson (@JimmyCully) November 26, 2023

We don’t speak enough of Benteke’s goal at OT. It’s up there with Wayne Rooney’s. #EVEMUN pic.twitter.com/0i2krCuYCL — Eric Njiru (@EricNjiiru) November 26, 2023

Weird the way Neville is eulogising about that overhead kick but conveniently forgets Benteke’s one against his side! — KopAce (@KopAce74) November 26, 2023

Christian Benteke in 2015 https://t.co/BRGXZ4mLlo — Jacob (@LFCJacobb) November 26, 2023

Good goal garnacho but Emre Can and Benteke’s were better ? — Eden (@theKloppEnd_) November 26, 2023

Garnacho goal has worn off, it’s not better than Rooney’s, Emre Can’s or Benteke’s — ???? ? (@AnfieldMagic) November 26, 2023

Still not as good as this pic.twitter.com/xnH8GZgKZo — Threads For Reds (@ThreadsForReds) November 26, 2023

By the way Eidur Gudjohnsen, Andy Carrol, Emre Can and Benteke are being criminally left out of these overhead conversations. — Alex Thomson {Tall Stories Creative} (@alexjlongman) November 27, 2023

Perhaps it was the occasion, with the goal doing little to change Liverpool’s fortunes.

Perhaps it was even the player, with Benteke’s reputation taking a hit following his £32.5 million move from Aston Villa months previous.

And where do we start with Sebastian Coates? Or Emre Can?

There’s no taking away from the brilliance of Garnacho’s goal – but idea of a best-ever debate being ‘settled’ is laughable!