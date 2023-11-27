★ PREMIUM
Liverpool fans all say same about ‘best-ever’ Alejandro Garnacho bicycle kick

Alejandro Garnacho’s bicycle kick to help Man United beat Everton 3-0 has been lauded as the Premier League‘s best ever. But aren’t we forgetting something?

While Everton fans protested their 10-point sanction by the Premier League, Sean Dyche’s side were roundly beaten at Goodison Park.

It started with a stunning finish from Garnacho, who struck his bicycle kick cleanly when Diogo Dalot’s cross looked to have arrowed too far behind him.

The goal sparked immediate comparisons with Wayne Rooney’s against Man City in 2011 – overlooking that his came off his shin – and claims it was the best ever scored in the Premier League.

But were either of those even the most impressive in games involving Man United?

Christian Benteke’s 84th-minute consolation during a 3-1 loss for Liverpool at Old Trafford in 2015 was swiftly forgotten despite its sheer quality.

Even on the day, commentator Martin Tyler treated it as little more than a tap-in, before two minutes later screaming Anthony Martial’s name following a meaningless third for United.

Supporters on social media were quick to hold Benteke’s effort up in the Garnacho debate, however.

Perhaps it was the occasion, with the goal doing little to change Liverpool’s fortunes.

Perhaps it was even the player, with Benteke’s reputation taking a hit following his £32.5 million move from Aston Villa months previous.

And where do we start with Sebastian Coates? Or Emre Can?

There’s no taking away from the brilliance of Garnacho’s goal – but idea of a best-ever debate being ‘settled’ is laughable!

