Liverpool have a strong squad ready to play against Man City, but the big question is how will their travels affect fitness?

For once, Jurgen Klopp‘s players have come back from international duty relatively unscathed. The break has also given a few players, including Curtis Jones, time to recover from short-term problems.

The bigger issue is how match-ready Liverpool’s South Americans will be to play at their peak against Pep Guardiola’s team.

Here is who is back and who will miss out for Liverpool vs. Man City and Klopp’s updates:

Klopp gave a positive update during his pre-Man City press conference, declaring: “Only the long-term absentees are still out.

“No new concerns before I entered this room.”

This means Jones, Ryan Gravenberch, Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate should all be available to play, despite niggles before the international break.

Meanwhile, there was good news on Conor Bradley too.

The youngster has been missing since the start of pre-season but is now “completely normal in training, but now he needs to play games, starting in the U21s,” Klopp explained.

Kaide Gordon was also mentioned by the manager, who said “[He] was with us in training the whole week, which was really exciting.

“Looks really good, has now to gain minutes.”

Andy Robertson is still out after shoulder surgery, while Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago remain sidelined.

• READ HERE: Liverpool lineup vs. Man City – Jota or Diaz? 1 of 4 BIG decisions for Klopp

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Man City

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Matip, Gomez, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Bradley, Chambers, Scanlon

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Gravenberch, Elliott, Endo

Forwards: Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Jota, Gakpo, Doak