Liverpool will begin the phased opening of the upper tier of the Anfield Road end when they host Manchester United on December 17.

The top section of the expanded stand has remained closed so far this season as a result of delays arising from the collapse of building contractor Buckingham Group.

And only last month the club’s CEO Billy Hogan revealed that he expected that status quo to continue until the New Year despite the appointment of a new project lead in Rayner Rowen.

However, Liverpool are now moving well ahead of schedule, a fact they say is “testimony to the commitment and hard work of everybody connected with this complex and ambitious build project.”

And This Is Anfield understands this development could result in the upper tier being as much as half full for the visit of their bitter rivals in the build up to Christmas.

That should bring the stadium’s capacity to around 56,000, with the eventual capacity above 61,000.

Liverpool are required to hold a public test event in which they host 3,000 people prior to the stand being signed off by Liverpool City Council.

But, should that go to plan, they will be able to welcome supporters in for key games against not only United but West Ham, Arsenal and Newcastle over the festive period.

The club have vowed that ticket sales for that run of games will prioritise those who had tickets cancelled due to the delays to the upper tier opening.