Liverpool travel to Luton – and Mohamed Salah has once again got a Premier League record within his sights.

The Reds are meeting Luton in the Premier League for the first time.

They last clashed in the league in 1991/92 – the final season of the ‘old’ First Division.

More history for Mo?

Should Salah score or assist he will break the Premier League record by doing so in his 16th successive match – he currently shares the record with Jamie Vardy (15).

The Egyptian needs two goals to record 200 in his English club career.

He has scored against 27 of the 28 teams he has faced playing for Liverpool in the Premier League – Swansea being the exception. He will face Luton for the first time.

He has scored five goals in his last three league games.

Defensive momentum

The Reds could keep three league clean sheets in a row for the first time since May.

Liverpool have not kept a clean sheet away from Anfield this season – seven games on the road in all competitions.

Luton will be Liverpool’s 50th different Premier League opponent.

The Reds have scored in each of their last 25 matches in all competitions since the 0-0 at Chelsea in April.

Alexis Mac Allister is a yellow card away from a one-match ban. He currently has been yellow carded four times in the league this season.

Unhappy hunting ground

Liverpool have not won in their last four league visits to Kenilworth Road (two draws and two defeats) since they won 1-0 in October 1987 – Gary Gillespie with the goal 19 minutes from time.

The Reds have scored only one goal in the last four league visits and only four in the last seven at Kenilworth Road in the top flight.

Since the last league meeting the teams have met three times in the F.A. Cup, Liverpool winning two and drawing once, scoring 11 times in that trio of games.

Luton have picked up five points from their opening 10 games. Their sole victory came at Goodison Park when they defeated Everton 2-1 with first-half goals from Tom Lockyer and Carlton Morris.

This season’s scorers

Luton: Morris 3, Adebayo 2, Andersen 1, Brown 1, Doughty 1, Lockyer 1, Ogbene 1, Woodrow 1, own goals 1

Liverpool: Salah 10, Nunez 7, Jota 6, Gakpo 4, Diaz 3, Szoboszlai 2, Gravenberch 2, Endo 1, Robertson 1, own goals 2