Liverpool’s mentality was praised after their 2-1 win over Bournemouth in the League Cup, as a couple of players in particular stood out.

The Reds faced tough conditions on the south coast on Wednesday night but overcame a stubborn Bournemouth side to reach the quarter-finals.

Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez got the goals for Jurgen Klopp – the latter netting a stunner – and this is a team who feel like they are going places.

With Arsenal and Man United both knocked out on the night, and Man City already eliminated, the Reds are favourites to go all the way in the competition this season.

Here’s how parts of the media reaction to Liverpool’s victory.

A match Liverpool may have lost last season

Matt Barlow of the Daily Mail highlighted the adverse weather Liverpool had to face in the second half:

“There were times on the south coast when the squall of Storm Ciaran made conditions so freakishly unpredictable that Liverpool’s Carabao Cup campaign seemed as if it might become collateral damage. “Jurgen Klopp’s team had gone ahead in the first half through a Cody Gakpo goal but came out after the interval to face a gale, blowing straight down the centre of the pitch towards their goal. “Each one of Bournemouth’s in-swinging corners looked as if they might be gathered by a gust and blown straight into the net. Attempted clearances by the visitors swirled high into the sky and back from whence they came in comical fashion. […] “There were anxious moments to survive at the other end before their passage was secured but it would prove enough to sweep the Merseysiders into the last eight of a competition they won two years ago.”

Meanwhile, the Telegraph‘s Jeremy Wilson focussed on Nunez’s unforgettable winning goal:

“From the eye of the storm came a winner that, even in any weather conditions, could be fairly described as a winner from the gods. “Step forward Darwin Nunez who proved himself impervious to lashing sideways rain and genuinely galeforce winds on the Dorset coast to deliver a wonderful curling finish into the top corner. “Nunez had only been on the pitch for 10 minutes when he produced his breathtaking intervention to clinch Liverpool’s place in the League Cup quarter-finals following what has been such a troubling few days for the club.”

Quansah was magnificent in the heart of defence

On X, David Lynch hailed Quansah’s showing:

“Jarell Quansah my man of the match tonight. “Dealt with everything Bournemouth and the weather threw at him and also managed to show that he is extremely capable with the ball at his feet, too. “He’s only 20!”

James Pearce echoed that sentiment on X, singling him out as Liverpool’s star man:

“Darwin Nunez will get the headlines and rightly so because that was a stunning winner – but Jarell Quansah was absolutely outstanding. Hard to believe he’s a 20-year-old CB making only his fourth senior start. “So good tonight.”

Jarell Quansah was superb tonight ? That clearance back post very late on to stop Kieffer Moore having a chance to equalise was top quality defending ? #LiverpoolFC pic.twitter.com/CK62pdmgE6 — Neil Mellor (@NeilMellor33) November 1, 2023

This Is Anfield‘s Mark Delgado was similarly impressed:

“And while we certainly had a few nervy moments trying to pass out against the wind at the start of the second half, overall it was a strong showing with a couple of impressive outings from Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah in particular. “The youngster dealt well with both Dominic Solanke‘s movement and attempts to turn and with Antoine Semanyo’s pace and dribbling ability. “In addition, more than once he was the one to break the first line with a sudden surge forward 10 metres or so, opening a gap and picking a decent pass. “Another test for the rookie, and another one largely passed with flying colours – especially an important late header over his own crossbar.”

The Mirror‘s Fraser Watson was yet another who waxed lyrcial over Quansah:

“Liverpool’s early-season form in league and cup should arguably come as little surprise given the forward power they possess, a notion that has long signified Klopp’s reign on Merseyside. “And yet, the perception remains that their record in 2023/24 is remarkable given the jeopardy at the back that has accompanied many of their games. But in 20-year-old Jarrell Quansah, who made just his seventh club appearance, they have a player who could yet be a long-term solution to any defensive instability. “The England Under-21 international showcased his pace across the ground and ball-playing ability tonight, and during the game fans of the Reds on social media compared him to Virgil van Dijk. “Those assertions may be hasty but if he maintains such standards, Quansah could soon be entrusted with League starts – as well as Carabao Cup ones.”

Momentum is building around Liverpool

Delgado was bullish about potential League Cup glory: