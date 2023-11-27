In this edition of My Liverpool Life, we chatted to Ste Hoare from The Redmen TV about his Red journey so far and another special one he is just setting out on.

I started supporting Liverpool because…

Easy one, this. Both of my parents are Liverpool supporters and both used to regularly go to Anfield, so I didn’t really have a choice in the matter. It’s been Liverpool for as long as I can remember.

I actually grew up from the ages of about two to 16 very, very close to Goodison Park. But still, it was always the Reds for me – it’s in the blood!

The first game I went to was…

According to my dad, my first game was a 2-0 win over Tottenham in May 1991, but I don’t really remember too much about that to be honest, I was only three.

The first game I have memories of being at was the 2-1 win over Everton in 1994.

The Reds came from 1-0 down to win 2-1 with Ian Rush and Robbie Fowler scoring the goals and, as a kid who idolised Fowler at that time, it was a pretty special moment!

My favourite season as a Liverpool supporter was…

I’d love to say the title-winning season but, seeing as it ended behind closed doors, it’s hard to pick that one.

I loved the 2018/19 season too and, given that ended with a major trophy and an actual parade to celebrate it, I’ll go for that one.

If you could relive one Liverpool match, which would it be?

Most people would pick the 4-0 over Barcelona here I reckon, but I wasn’t at Anfield for that one so I want to pick a game I was at.

I’ll probably pick the 4-1 at Old Trafford under Rafa Benitez. Being in the stadium that day was unreal and it was strange at that time to even beat Man United at their place, never mind hammering them, although that’s become more common as of late!

Finding Istanbul

With The Redmen TV, Ste is currently on a mission to get every member of the starting XI, seven substitutes and the manager from Liverpool’s 2005 Champions League win to sign his shirt.

We spoke about why he is taking on the challenge and how difficult it has been so far.

Whose signature are you expecting to be the most difficult to get?

There are a few I’m a bit worried about to be honest. Steve Finnan is definitely a worry, he’s seemingly vanished off the face of the Earth!

Scott Carson is another potential issue; he’s at Man City still and I’ve said some rather uncomplimentary things about them in the recent past, so that might be a problem too.

What has been the best story so far from finding your signatures?

I don’t want to give too much away just yet as only one episode is out so far, with me racing to get to Jamie Carragher’s house.

However, I did get stuck in a major European capital city overnight due to a horrendous storm and, because every flight was grounded, there was literally not a spare hotel room in the city, so I ended up asleep on an airport floor which was less than ideal!

Why did you undertake this challenge?

There are a few reasons really, and they’re all a bit different.

Firstly, it’s a really cool idea that Paul Machin had for me and I was so happy to take it as (hopefully) getting the chance to meet the players from the 2005 final is something that I am very appreciative of. These men are responsible for one of the best nights of my life.

Secondly, we want to make some Liverpool content that’s truly unique.

We’re proud of everything we create at The Redmen TV and we put a lot into it, but there are a lot of amazing LFC-related outlets, like The Anfield Wrap and This is Anfield etc, that also produce great Liverpool content, some of which is similar to the stuff we make.

So the idea of creating something new, fresh and hopefully engaging, is something that I am really keen to do.

However, the main reason is to help raise money and awareness for the wonderful Owen McVeigh Foundation.

Mark, Joanne and everyone else at the foundation do amazing work to help children and their families who are suffering from cancer in the Merseyside area.

We’ve got a pretty big platform and I want to use that to raise some money for the foundation and to help shine a spotlight on the magnificent work that they do. They’re superstars.

