Liverpool can secure a place in the last 16 of the Europa League as early as this evening, but require another result to go their way to do so.

The Reds visit Toulouse in the fourth game of the Europa League group stage, with the opportunity to make it four wins from four in their 5.45pm kickoff.

Having beaten LASK, Union SG and Toulouse already this season, another win would guarantee progress from Group E with two games to spare.

However, it would not necessarily ensure a place in the last 16 at this point.

With only the group leaders advancing straight to the last 16, and second place entering the playoffs along with the eight sides to finish third in their Champions League group, there is a major incentive to finish top.

Liverpool could guarantee first place with victory over Toulouse – if Union SG fail to win in their game away to LASK.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side, on nine, are currently five points clear of Union SG and Toulouse, who both have four, while LASK are bottom with zero.

Picking up another three over Toulouse while Union SG take a maximum of one in Austria would leave an unbridgeable gap.

That would be the ideal scenario for Klopp and his players, particularly with injuries already building up during a busy schedule.

Virgil van Dijk (illness), Ryan Gravenberch (knee) and Curtis Jones (hamstring) have joined the absentee list, alongside Andy Robertson (shoulder), Thiago (hip) and Stefan Bajcetic (calf).

Klopp has been rotating heavily between Premier League fixtures and those in the Europa League and League Cup, but booking a last-16 spot with two games to go would allow more change.

The likes of Jarell Quansah, Ben Doak and Luke Chambers have already started in Europe, with early progress likely allowing more exposure for James McConnell, Calum Scanlon and the returning Conor Bradley and Kaide Gordon.

So, too, for Bobby Clark upon his return to fitness, while there could even be consideration for Melkamu Frauendorf, Lewis Koumas and the in-form Mateusz Musialowski.

For now, though, the focus will be solely on taking three points at Toulouse, with the expectation that Union SG will win at LASK.

If so, it will likely hinge on the visit of LASK to Anfield on November 30.