Kostas Tsimikas is fit and ready to face Man City on Saturday, but it was internationals and more transfer chatter which dominated Wednesday’s Liverpool news.

No concerns for Kostas

Tsimikas was left out of Greece’s final Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, and This Is Anfield‘s David Lynch quickly allayed any fitness concerns.

His absence was down to a risk of suspension rather than an injury, which the defender himself corroborated when talking to the club’s website on Wednesday.

“I could not play in the game against France because if I should take a yellow card, I would not play in the [play-off] games in March, which are more important than the one against France,” Tsimikas said.

“I decided to come back earlier to the team, to be with the squad, to train with the team, to be more ready. It was my decision, and this is what I wanted to do.”

Man City will be a big ask for the left-back, who will also likely be competing with Joe Gomez for the starting spot – Klopp has to get his selection right for this one.

International Reds: 5 goals and plenty in action

Harvey Elliott also scored twice but was booed by his own fans – you can certainly work out why if we tell you it was played at Goodison Park!

A full 90 minutes for Alexis Mac Allister as Argentina beat Alisson‘s Brazil, but ugly scenes in the stands marred the clash prior to kick off

Cody Gakpo got on the scoresheet for the Netherlands, and you’ll be happy to know Virgil van Dijk got 45 minutes of rest before Saturday – we’ll take what we can get!

Latest Liverpool FC news

Thiago‘s future continues to be discussed in the Spanish press, and Sport say Liverpool will not block a transfer in January with Barcelona considering a move – not sure this has been well thought through

Andre to Fulham continues to move forward and Liverpool are “out of the race,” with Standard Sport reporting the Reds are instead “looking at defensive targets”

Van Dijk’s leadership in his new role as captain has “exceeded” the expectations of staff at the club, he’s taken to the role very well! (The Athletic)

Latest news from around the Premier League

An FA report shows clubs who signed up for the Football Association’s Diversity Code collectively failed to meet any of their recruitment targets over the past year

The most bemusing news of the day goes to Sky Sports, who are considering use fake crowd noise to silence a protest from Everton fans, who are planning to chant ‘Premier League corrupt as f***’ – there could be a protest for the protest at this rate! (The Times)

Darwin stats and match of the night

Nunez has been in fine form for club and country this season and his latest brace comes at the best time, just days before the big trip to City.

He has started four of the last six matches for Liverpool and surely, he’s in Klopp’s XI on Saturday. Agree?

?? Darwin Nunez’s second goal for Uruguay vs. Bolivia and the scenes afterwards, with Luis Suarez watching on. 5 goals, 3 assists in 6 games since Marcelo Bielsa took over. ? 12 goals, 9 assists in 23 games for #LFC and Uruguay this season. pic.twitter.com/Lx1F86Er7I — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) November 22, 2023

International action is now behind us – hallelujah – and tonight there’s Women’s Champions League action to tune into, at both 5.45pm and 8pm.

Less than three days now until the Reds are back, any one else already starting to feel the nerves?