Harvey Elliott and Tyler Morton were both on target for England U21s as they saw off Northern Ireland, but not everybody enjoyed where the goals came from at Goodison Park!

Everton‘s stadium played host to the Young Lions’ latest U21 Euros qualifier in Tuesday’s home-nations clash, but strikes from a current Liverpool midfielder and a loanee were what stole the show.

England went ahead when Morton – currently on loan at Championship side Hull – struck brilliantly from just outside the area to get his first goal for his country at U21 level.

The 21-year-old made his debut for Lee Carsley’s side as a substitute in their 3-0 win over Serbia last week, and was trusted from the start in the latest contest.

Morton jokingly described himself as “not bitter” when previewing the fixture at the home of the Reds’ city rivals, a cheeky swipe at a label often given to Everton supporters.

Those same supporters were left with mixed feelings when Elliott doubled England’s advantage with a brilliant free-kick shortly after the interval.

Liverpool’s No. 19 was booed during the clash due to his Red allegiances, but that didn’t stop him from rounding off the victory as he combined with Morton to produce a textbook lob in front of the Gwladys Street.

Jarell Quansah was also involved for the Young Lions, this time getting the full 90 minutes and keeping a clean sheet having made a late cameo appearance against Serbia on Saturday.

It may have been hosted by Everton, but it was very much a Liverpool affair as England wrapped up all three points to maintain their perfect start to Group C of qualifying.

After the game, manager and former Everton midfielder Carsley was full of praise for Elliott’s performance, who appears to be growing in confidence on the international stage.

“It’s important he keeps scoring and assisting because he’s going to be that kind of player,” explained England’s U21 boss, as quoted by Sky Sports.

“His stats and data for us are very, very high in terms of his attacking actions around the box, the amount of chances he creates for other players but more importantly, his work rate and the way he presses the ball.

“He has to keep scoring and assisting, it’s a big part of his game. The most important thing for a lot of the players is just staying in the race.

“Making sure you keep yourself fit, making sure your attitude is in the right place and you’re trying to make yourself selectable.

“Then, when you get the opportunity, taking it. To be a young player and to play in the Premier League week in, week out is a big ask so making sure you’re putting yourself in a position to do that is a big thing.

“He’s come into camp looking really fit, really sharp. He’s doing the right things. That’s all he can do. When he’s come on for Liverpool he’s made a really good impact and I see that continuing.”