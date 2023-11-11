Virgil van Dijk has admitted there is “so much improvement to come” from Liverpool, but thinks that is “totally normal” at this stage.

Liverpool have taken 24 points from their opening 11 Premier League matches and are in touching distance of the league leaders, but the last week has been a disappointment.

Van Dijk reflected in his Brentford programme notes, saying: “There are definitely areas for improvement – individually and collectively — but this is totally normal, especially having made so many changes during the summer.”

The captain is right to think Liverpool have their new personnel have adapted quickly, helping to create a renewed team spirit.

“What we have shown more than anything else is that we are all in it together,” Van Dijk added.

“There have been moments where it has not been easy and games that could easily have gotten away from us, but more often than not we have found a way to get a positive result and this is something that we can definitely build on going forward.”

The Dutchman has undergone somewhat of a renaissance himself. Liverpool have conceded 10 goals this season, the third-lowest total in the Premier League.

As Van Dijk said, though, the Reds can still raise their game. He said: “We definitely need to be more ruthless with the chances we create…

“There are some good things that you want to keep and some parts that aren’t yet at the required standard – so we will keep on working, keep on looking to make the improvements that are necessary and keep on doing the best that we possibly can for this club.”

With Wataru Endo not yet excelling, Liverpool’s lack of long-term option in holding midfield has made fans slightly nervous about their upcoming fixtures.

What is undoubted, though, is the progress Jurgen Klopp‘s team have made – it just needs to continue on an upwards trajectory.