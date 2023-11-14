Incredibly, it is that time of the year again when Liverpool FC retail launch their Christmas campaign, and their brilliant advert includes the captain, Darwin Nunez and the Royle family.

Christmas Day will be here in less than six weeks, and the club have spread some festive cheer with their annual advert, which includes cameos from current players and a former one.

The advert includes the famed Royle family, as famous on-screen duo Ricky Tomlinson and Sue Johnston play nan and grandad to one very excited young Red on Christmas Eve.

As she drifts off into her dreams, we see the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, Curtis Jones, Rachael Laws and Gemma Bonner take part in the best Christmas traditions.

Plus Nunez getting up to no good with the mince pies!

John Aldridge’s cameo is a particular highlight, turning back to the clock to 1988 with his lyrics from the Anfield Rap, with a great rendition of “Alright Aldo, sound as a pound.”

Although, the response of Ricky may have edged him for the best moment, turning around to say, “not that sort of rapping, soft lad. Bloody hell!”

It has certainly been received well with supporters across social media, and Aldridge even went on to share that he almost “pee[d] myself laughing” during his cameo:

If you haven’t seen the lfc Christmas ad yet ?here it is folks!!Great fun and privilege being on Liverpool fcs version of The Royal Family ??Being called soft lad off Jim Royal made me Pee myself Laughing https://t.co/pxxTQZmaW3 — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) November 14, 2023

Hahaha the duo we never knew we needed ??pic.twitter.com/HDp5ihPxII — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) November 14, 2023

Forget all the other Christmas ads, the #LFC Royle Family wins! https://t.co/EbY3gu1vaQ — Jim Boardman (@JimBoardman) November 14, 2023

Brilliant, that. I doubt anyone does it better. Fabulous content. — Ged Rea (@ged0407) November 14, 2023

