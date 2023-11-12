Liverpool had a number of notable absentees from their squad against Brentford, with both Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate missing out all together.

The Reds knew they were to be without Alexis Mac Allister (suspension), Curtis Jones (hamstring) and Ryan Gravenberch (knee) in the lead up to Sunday’s match, in addition to those on the long-term injury list.

The absence of both Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate, however, was an unexpected surprise that leaves Liverpool’s bench with an average age of 20 – with only Luis Diaz not having played at academy level for the club.

Both defenders were in the squad against Toulouse – Gomez played 90 minutes and Konate went unused – but were omitted from Sunday’s squad due to slight knocks, This Is Anfield understands.

While the international break immediately follows this fixture, there was no desire to risk either, with Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip ready to start – and Jarell Quansah on the bench as back up.

It is far from ideal as it only adds to the notable absentees throughout the squad, which has seen youth take centre-stage on Jurgen Klopp‘s bench.

Luke Chambers, Calum Scanlon, James McConnell, Trey Nyoni and Ben Doak are all teenagers and have a combined 13 first-team appearances for Liverpool.

As for the starting lineup, Cody Gakpo was preferred in midfield over Harvey Elliott – presumably favoured as he will add further height into the team.

Wataru Endo starts only his second Premier League game in the absence of Mac Allister, who up until his suspension had started every league game this season.