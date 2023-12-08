A busy festive period awaits for the Reds as they face eight games across three competitions within the space of 24 days, including a huge triple run of home games in one week.

Liverpool are heading into the busiest time on the football calendar with plenty of momentum and a chance of spending Christmas Day at the top of the pile for the fourth time under Jurgen Klopp.

They also have League Cup and Europa League fixtures to navigate, with all four trophies still up for grabs as things stand.

Let’s take a look at the key dates for your diary, plan your Christmas accordingly!

December 3 – Fulham (H)

We start the month with a clash against Marco Silva’s Fulham, a side struggling for form and not completely out of sight for the relegation-threatened teams.

The Reds edged the contest 1-0 when Fulham last came to Anfield in May, let’s hope it is a more comfortable afternoon this time around!

December 6 – Sheffield United (A)

A trip to Bramall Lane then awaits for just the third time since 2006, a team who have struggled to adapt to their latest stint in the top flight under Paul Heckingbottom.

The most recent visit ended in a 2-0 win in front of an empty stadium back in 2021, but perhaps the more memorable victory came when Gini Wijnaldum fired in a second-half winner en route to the league title in 2019/20.

It has been five successive wins against the Blades, a run that Jurgen Klopp will be looking to extend in the midweek fixture.

December 9 – Crystal Palace (A)

Three days later, we travel down south for a re-run of last season’s turgid 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park.

It is a game that will hopefully set us up nicely for a big one to come the following weekend, at which point we will know even more about Liverpool’s title credentials.

Crystal Palace haven’t won any of the last 12 meetings between the sides, but last season yielded two draws in the league, a record the Reds will be keen to improve upon.

December 14 – Union SG (A)

The final European away trip of Group E in the Europa League sees Liverpool travel to Belgium for the first time since the meeting with Genk in October 2019.

It represents another chance for the manager to shuffle the pack, with the ‘midweek’ team having had plenty of success so far this season.

A 2-0 victory for the Reds came back in October, and it will be a family affair again for Alexis Mac Allister should he be involved against his brother Kevin in the encounter.

Anfield test event – TBD

Ahead of the beginning of the phased opening of the Anfield Road End’s upper tier at home to Man United, the club will stage a public test event in the days prior.

The precise date is yet to be determined, but it is expected that the test will take place during the week commencing December 11th.

Should all go to plan, Anfield will be able to welcome supporters into the newly developed upper tier for the first time, having been shut throughout the season so far.

Man United (H) – December 17

Whatever happens, it will be a struggle to replicate the magic of what happened in this fixture back in March!

The Reds swept aside their Mancunian rivals 7-0 nine months ago and have not lost in the last eight Anfield meetings between the sides.

Man United will be looking to redeem themselves after the previous humbling, but it is fair to say both teams have trended in opposite directions since that afternoon.

West Ham (H) – December 20

We are back in League Cup action three days later as West Ham come to town in the quarter-final clash.

A place in the two-legged semi-final awaits for the winner, with Wembley already starting to feel like a distinct possibility once again.

Arsenal (H) – December 23

Concluding a massive run of three home games in a week, Arsenal are up next in a huge festive fixture and with a 5:30pm kick-off at Anfield, it promises to be a good one!

The Gunners have the look of title challengers after having their first taste of a tilt under Mikel Arteta last season.

Just make sure you don’t rile the crowd up again this time, Mikel!

Burnley (A) – December 26

We finish the month with a trip to Vincent Kompany’s Burnley at Turf Moor, a side who look destined for a season-long fight against the drop.

The Reds are on a run of five straight wins at this stadium, with the last three all including clean sheets.

The 5.30pm kick-off gives you plenty of time to see your friends and family early on Boxing Day, before the real business commences in the evening!

The Reds’ next game after this is on New Year’s Day… at home to Newcastle!

Liverpool fixtures in December

First Team

Women’s

Bristol City (H) – WSL – Sunday 10, 2pm

– WSL – Sunday 10, 2pm Everton (A) – Continental League Cup – Wednesday 13, 7pm

– Continental League Cup – Wednesday 13, 7pm Man United (A) – WSL – Sunday 17, 12.15pm

U21s

Sunderland (A) – Premier League 2, Sunday 3, 2pm

– Premier League 2, Sunday 3, 2pm Bradford (A) – Bristol Street Motors Trophy, TBD

– Bristol Street Motors Trophy, TBD Chelsea (H) – Premier League 2, Sunday 17, 1pm

– Premier League 2, Sunday 17, 1pm Feyenoord (H) – Premier League International Cup – Friday 22, 7pm

U18s