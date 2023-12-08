★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
liverbird_gift
LFC CHRISTMAS GIFTS

HUNDREDS OF GIFT IDEAS!

SHOP NOW
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 11, 2023: Liverpool players form a pre-match team huddle during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

8 games in 3 competitions, with a MASSIVE week at Anfield – Liverpool FC in December

A busy festive period awaits for the Reds as they face eight games across three competitions within the space of 24 days, including a huge triple run of home games in one week.

Liverpool are heading into the busiest time on the football calendar with plenty of momentum and a chance of spending Christmas Day at the top of the pile for the fourth time under Jurgen Klopp.

They also have League Cup and Europa League fixtures to navigate, with all four trophies still up for grabs as things stand.

Let’s take a look at the key dates for your diary, plan your Christmas accordingly!

 

December 3 – Fulham (H)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 6, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp (R) embraces Fulham's manager Marco Silva after the FA Premier League match between Fulham FC and Liverpool FC at Craven Cottage. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

We start the month with a clash against Marco Silva’s Fulham, a side struggling for form and not completely out of sight for the relegation-threatened teams.

The Reds edged the contest 1-0 when Fulham last came to Anfield in May, let’s hope it is a more comfortable afternoon this time around!

 

December 6 – Sheffield United (A)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp before the Premier League match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture date: Sunday February 28, 2021.

A trip to Bramall Lane then awaits for just the third time since 2006, a team who have struggled to adapt to their latest stint in the top flight under Paul Heckingbottom.

The most recent visit ended in a 2-0 win in front of an empty stadium back in 2021, but perhaps the more memorable victory came when Gini Wijnaldum fired in a second-half winner en route to the league title in 2019/20.

It has been five successive wins against the Blades, a run that Jurgen Klopp will be looking to extend in the midweek fixture.

 

December 9 – Crystal Palace (A)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 25, 2023: Liverpool's Diogo Jota during the FA Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Three days later, we travel down south for a re-run of last season’s turgid 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park.

It is a game that will hopefully set us up nicely for a big one to come the following weekend, at which point we will know even more about Liverpool’s title credentials.

Crystal Palace haven’t won any of the last 12 meetings between the sides, but last season yielded two draws in the league, a record the Reds will be keen to improve upon.

 

December 14 – Union SG (A)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, October 5, 2023: Union SG's Kevin Mac Allister during the UEFA Europa League Group E matchday 2 game between Liverpool FC and Union SG at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The final European away trip of Group E in the Europa League sees Liverpool travel to Belgium for the first time since the meeting with Genk in October 2019.

It represents another chance for the manager to shuffle the pack, with the ‘midweek’ team having had plenty of success so far this season.

A 2-0 victory for the Reds came back in October, and it will be a family affair again for Alexis Mac Allister should he be involved against his brother Kevin in the encounter.

 

Anfield test event – TBD

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, November 10, 2023: An aerial view of Anfield, the home stadium of Liverpool Football Club, showing the ongoing construction of the new Anfield Road expansion. The redevelopment of the stand will see 7,000 more seats added taking Anfield's overall capacity to more than 61,000. The development has been delayed until January 2024. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Ahead of the beginning of the phased opening of the Anfield Road End’s upper tier at home to Man United, the club will stage a public test event in the days prior.

The precise date is yet to be determined, but it is expected that the test will take place during the week commencing December 11th.

Should all go to plan, Anfield will be able to welcome supporters into the newly developed upper tier for the first time, having been shut throughout the season so far.

 

Man United (H) – December 17

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 5, 2023: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez (hidden) celebrates with team-mates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 7-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Whatever happens, it will be a struggle to replicate the magic of what happened in this fixture back in March!

The Reds swept aside their Mancunian rivals 7-0 nine months ago and have not lost in the last eight Anfield meetings between the sides.

Man United will be looking to redeem themselves after the previous humbling, but it is fair to say both teams have trended in opposite directions since that afternoon.

 

West Ham (H) – December 20

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 24, 2023: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk celebrates his side's third goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

We are back in League Cup action three days later as West Ham come to town in the quarter-final clash.

A place in the two-legged semi-final awaits for the winner, with Wembley already starting to feel like a distinct possibility once again.

 

Arsenal (H) – December 23

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (right) exchanges words with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (not pictured) during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Saturday November 20, 2021. Peter Byrne/PA Archive/PA Images

Concluding a massive run of three home games in a week, Arsenal are up next in a huge festive fixture and with a 5:30pm kick-off at Anfield, it promises to be a good one!

The Gunners have the look of title challengers after having their first taste of a tilt under Mikel Arteta last season.

Just make sure you don’t rile the crowd up again this time, Mikel!

 

Burnley (A) – December 26

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - Sunday, November 13, 2022: Burnley's manager Vincent Kompany celebrates after the Football League Championship match between Burnley FC and Blackburn Rovers FC at Turf Moor. Burnley won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

We finish the month with a trip to Vincent Kompany’s Burnley at Turf Moor, a side who look destined for a season-long fight against the drop.

The Reds are on a run of five straight wins at this stadium, with the last three all including clean sheets.

The 5.30pm kick-off gives you plenty of time to see your friends and family early on Boxing Day, before the real business commences in the evening!

The Reds’ next game after this is on New Year’s Day… at home to Newcastle!

Liverpool fixtures in December

Trent Alexander-Arnold #66 of Liverpool celebrates scoring the goal to make it 1-1 during the Premier League match Manchester City vs Liverpool at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, United Kingdom, 25th November 2023 (Photo by Conor Molloy/News Images) Credit: News Images LTD/Alamy Live News

First Team

Women’s

  • Bristol City (H) – WSL – Sunday 10, 2pm
  • Everton (A) – Continental League Cup – Wednesday 13, 7pm
  • Man United (A) – WSL – Sunday 17, 12.15pm

U21s

U18s

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2023