Liverpool FC Opinion  

A Liverpool FC Christmas XI – Feat. Santa Westerveld & Bruno Chey-rudolph!

Adam Beattie

Adam Beattie

It is a time of year we associate as much with football as we do the festivities, so let’s try and pick out a Christmas-related Liverpool XI!

Have we missed anything obvious? Give us yours in the comments below!

Santa Westerveld

Liverpool goalkeeper Sander Westerveld, UEFA Cup 2001 (Jon Buckle/EMPICS Sport)

A fairly straightforward one to kick off with at the top of the tree, the man in between the posts for our historic treble season back in 2001.

Phil ‘Babby’ Jesus

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 26, 2022: Liverpool's Steve McManaman and Phill Babb before the LFC Foundation friendly match between Liverpool FC Legends and FC Barcelona Legends at Anfield. (Pic by Paul Currie/Propaganda)

One for the kids and ever so slightly edging out Snow Gomez for a slot at right-back in the side!

Noel Matip

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 16, 2023: Liverpool's Joël Matip during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Another pretty easy one, let’s hope we haven’t seen the last of him in Santa’s red!

Stuffing Henchoz

CARDIFF, WALES - Sunday, March 2, 2003: Liverpool's Stephane Henchoz celebrates victory over Manchester United with a bottle of champagne during the Football League Cup Final at the Millennium Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

A top centre-back who once made a brief goalkeeping cameo in an FA Cup final, shall we say.

John Arne Wreath-e

Barcelona, Spain - Wednesday, February 21, 2007: Liverpool's John Arne Riise celebrates winning the first goal against FC Barcelona during the UEFA Champions League First Knockout Round 1st Leg match at the Nou Camp. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

10 points to anyone who can come up with a left-back alternative to this, we think it’s a cracker!

Ryan Bauble

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 10, 2008: Liverpool's Ryan Babel rues his missed chance against Chelsea during the Premiership match at Stamford Bridge. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

A toss-up between him and his namesake Markus, can you believe he’s still only 37?

Ryan Gravenbirth

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 3, 2023: Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 4-3. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

From one Dutch Ryan to another. This one is allowed, isn’t it?

Bruno Chey-rudolph

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Wednesday, January 21st, 2004: Liverpool's Bruno Cheyrou scores the first goal against against Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Premiership match at Molineux. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It didn’t quite work out for him at Anfield but he had the occasional piece of brilliance up his sleeve.

Hopefully, he can bring it to this festive team. Fabinho Ho Ho unlucky to miss out on this occasion.

St. Nick Barmby

ATHENS, GREECE - Thursday, November 23, 2000: Liverpool's Nick Barmby celebrates scoring the opening goal against Olympiakos during the UEFA Cup 3rd Round 1st Leg match at the Olympic Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

An underrated one, this, in my humble opinion.

Craig Bell-amy

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20th, 2006: Liverpool's Craig Bellamy in action against Newcastle United during the Premiership match at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

We’re going 4-4-2 and it is a third stint up front in the Liverpool side for the Welshman.

Andy Carol Singer

A final tap-in up front, and an excuse to mention THAT header at Wembley back in 2012.

Worth every penny!

