It is a time of year we associate as much with football as we do the festivities, so let’s try and pick out a Christmas-related Liverpool XI!

Have we missed anything obvious? Give us yours in the comments below!

Santa Westerveld

A fairly straightforward one to kick off with at the top of the tree, the man in between the posts for our historic treble season back in 2001.

Phil ‘Babby’ Jesus

One for the kids and ever so slightly edging out Snow Gomez for a slot at right-back in the side!

Noel Matip

Another pretty easy one, let’s hope we haven’t seen the last of him in Santa’s red!

Stuffing Henchoz

A top centre-back who once made a brief goalkeeping cameo in an FA Cup final, shall we say.

John Arne Wreath-e

10 points to anyone who can come up with a left-back alternative to this, we think it’s a cracker!

Ryan Bauble

A toss-up between him and his namesake Markus, can you believe he’s still only 37?

Ryan Gravenbirth

From one Dutch Ryan to another. This one is allowed, isn’t it?

Bruno Chey-rudolph

It didn’t quite work out for him at Anfield but he had the occasional piece of brilliance up his sleeve.

Hopefully, he can bring it to this festive team. Fabinho Ho Ho unlucky to miss out on this occasion.

St. Nick Barmby

An underrated one, this, in my humble opinion.

Craig Bell-amy

We’re going 4-4-2 and it is a third stint up front in the Liverpool side for the Welshman.

Andy Carol Singer

A final tap-in up front, and an excuse to mention THAT header at Wembley back in 2012.

Worth every penny!