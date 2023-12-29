Alexis Mac Allister was involved in training on Friday as Jurgen Klopp watched over 23 outfield players on a blustery day on Merseyside.

Liverpool’s No. 10 has missed the last six matches with a nasty cut to the bone on his left knee, and ahead of Monday’s match against Newcastle there was some hope that he could return.

Klopp had to wait for the verdict from the team doctor over whether or not Mac Allister could be involved in team training, but he was spotted with the rest of his team at the AXA Training Centre.

The midfielder took part in Friday’s session, as captured by Sky Sports, which is a promising sign for the Reds.

Liverpool underway in training ahead of their fixture against Newcastle! ?? pic.twitter.com/uZrU95aZnC — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 29, 2023

“If Macca could be back for Newcastle it would be outstanding,” Klopp told reporters on Friday morning. “After that he has to be back [due to Endo going to Asian Cup]!”

Whether a start is too soon remains to be seen, but that he is back involved with the squad suggests his chances of taking part in some capacity on New Year’s Day are high.

Moreover, there was no footage of the goalkeepers, but one can safely assume Alisson and Co. are fit and busy preparing for Eddie Howe’s side, as the manager did not raise any new concerns.

Monday evening’s fixture is the last for Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo before they depart for the Africa Cup of Nations and Asian Cup respectively, with at least a four-game absence guaranteed.

It is far from ideal, but it makes Mac Allister’s return all the more timely, plus Diogo Jota‘s return to full fitness gives the manager another option in attack.

Friday’s session also saw a number of youngsters involved, including Conor Bradley, Luke Chambers, Calum Scanlon, James McConnell, Tom Hill, Bobby Clark, Kaide Gordon and Lewis Koumas.

As for the absentees, the list remains as follows: Joel Matip (knee), Andy Robertson (shoulder), Kostas Tsimikas (collarbone), Thiago (hip), Stefan Bajcetic (calf) and Ben Doak (knee).

Liverpool squad pictured in training on Friday

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, Chambers, Scanlon

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Endo, Gravenberch, Elliott, Jones, McConnell, Hill, Clark

Forwards: Salah, Jota, Diaz, Gakpo, Nunez, Gordon, Koumas