Alexis Mac Allister is set to be sidelined for even longer than expected, with the Liverpool midfielder expected to miss at least the next three games.

Mac Allister suffered a nasty injury during the 2-0 win at Sheffield United on December 6, with his knee cut to the bone after a clash with Vini Souza.

The 24-year-old has required specialist treatment to address the issue, but Jurgen Klopp had expressed his hope that he would be back after Sunday’s clash with Man United.

But speaking ahead of the Carabao Cup quarter-final against West Ham, assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders confirmed he would be out until the New Year.

While that is fast approaching, and the Dutchman suggested he could be available for the trip to Newcastle on January 1, this means Mac Allister will miss the next three games against West Ham, Arsenal and Burnley.

“It will go into the New Year, but that could be possible, we play January 1 so, let’s see,” he told reporters.

Lijnders added: “He is a player who we miss. You see that in the game, sometimes it’s really rushed. He’s a player who’s really calm.

“So yeah we miss a few boys, but with Wata stepping up, Ryan, Curt, Harvey, Dom it’s still good.”

This news contradicts an earlier update from Lijnders which saw him claim Mac Allister was “progressing well” and “doesn’t have pain anymore.”

Lijnders did, though, confirm better news on Ryan Gravenberch‘s injury, with a scan revealing only that he had DOMS (muscle fatigue) and he could even return to training on Tuesday afternoon.

However, Ben Doak is facing a lengthy time on the sidelines as he requires surgery on a knee injury.