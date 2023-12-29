Arsenal suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of West Ham on Thursday evening, ensuring Liverpool now hold a two-point advantage at the top of the table at the halfway stage.

Considering how Jurgen Klopp‘s side started 2023, to close it out with a two-point advantage at the top of table after 19 games is a remarkable achievement.

The Reds currently hold the position as league leaders after Arsenal fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of David Moyes’ Hammers, who made their chances stick.

However, Mikel Arteta rued the gaps in technology following a lengthy VAR check for the ball played by Jarrod Bowen in the lead up to West Ham‘s opener, with question marks over whether it crossed the line.

There was no clear angle to go against the on-field decision and it remained a goal, with the visitors then doubling their lead in the second half via Konstantinos Mavropanos.

With a missed penalty at the death to boot, the Gunners were comfortably beaten, and post-match Arteta noted the “inconclusive” technology the game is working with.

“Is the technology good enough to understand what it is and that is probably the question, but I have not seen it,” Arteta told Prime Video after the defeat.

“We all want the best technology possible so the decisions are clear and today it was inconclusive with the technology that we have, so it’s something we can improve.”

Don’t think he was thinking of these improvements after the draw at Anfield when Martin Odegaard failed to be punished for one of the most obvious handballs we’ve seen this season.

Nevertheless, the result sees Liverpool sit top of the table after 19 Premier League games and with a two-point advantage over Arsenal, a position that is pretty “remarkable” for Reds:

Pretty remarkable to think Liverpool are two points clear at the halfway point of the season, still yet to really fire on cylinders. Nothing is won in December of course but with some pretty daunting away trips already ticked off, there’s a serious opportunity to be had in 2024. — Keifer MacDonald (@KeiferMacD) December 28, 2023

Important disclaimer: not celebrating the title in advance or claiming it. Simply applauding the progress made. And it’s not a team that’s done developing either. — Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) December 28, 2023

With the new midfield, the injuries they've had, the decisions that have gone against them and their run of fixtures, for Liverpool to be 2 clear at the top at the halfway point is quite stunning. — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) December 28, 2023

Liverpool haven't been top of the league this far into a season since 2019/20 — David Comerford (@Dave_Comerford) December 28, 2023

Liverpool started 2023 with big defeats to Brentford, Brighton and Wolves. We end our games in 2023 top of the league. I think Liverpool 2.0 is working well ? — LFC Stats (@LFCData) December 28, 2023

2019/20 and this season. The draws and the loss are defo annoying but then again it is world-beaters vs. Klopp 2.0. Bring on 2024! ? pic.twitter.com/8e6ZkRNCBx — Mick Moran (@Mick_Moran_) December 29, 2023

I'm an optimistic sort, but I think you can count me in the vast majority of #lfc fans who wouldn't have expected the side to be top of the league at this stage of the season. Especially as no-one still really seems to know how good they are or can be. — David Phillips (@lovefutebol) December 28, 2023

The Reds’ current position is certainly not being taken for granted, nor an assumption of what will happen in May, but it is sign of the transformation undertaken with Liverpool 2.0.

And that we’ve not seen Klopp’s new side consistently at their best promises more gears to find in the second-half of the season. Nineteen cup finals to go!