★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail
LFC WINTER SALE

UP TO 70% OFF!

SHOP NOW
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Arsenal rue “inconclusive” VAR as Liverpool fans marvel at “remarkable” 2-point lead

Arsenal suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of West Ham on Thursday evening, ensuring Liverpool now hold a two-point advantage at the top of the table at the halfway stage.

Considering how Jurgen Klopp‘s side started 2023, to close it out with a two-point advantage at the top of table after 19 games is a remarkable achievement.

The Reds currently hold the position as league leaders after Arsenal fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of David Moyes’ Hammers, who made their chances stick.

However, Mikel Arteta rued the gaps in technology following a lengthy VAR check for the ball played by Jarrod Bowen in the lead up to West Ham‘s opener, with question marks over whether it crossed the line.

There was no clear angle to go against the on-field decision and it remained a goal, with the visitors then doubling their lead in the second half via Konstantinos Mavropanos.

With a missed penalty at the death to boot, the Gunners were comfortably beaten, and post-match Arteta noted the “inconclusive” technology the game is working with.

“Is the technology good enough to understand what it is and that is probably the question, but I have not seen it,” Arteta told Prime Video after the defeat.

“We all want the best technology possible so the decisions are clear and today it was inconclusive with the technology that we have, so it’s something we can improve.”

Don’t think he was thinking of these improvements after the draw at Anfield when Martin Odegaard failed to be punished for one of the most obvious handballs we’ve seen this season.

Nevertheless, the result sees Liverpool sit top of the table after 19 Premier League games and with a two-point advantage over Arsenal, a position that is pretty “remarkable” for Reds:

The Reds’ current position is certainly not being taken for granted, nor an assumption of what will happen in May, but it is sign of the transformation undertaken with Liverpool 2.0.

And that we’ve not seen Klopp’s new side consistently at their best promises more gears to find in the second-half of the season. Nineteen cup finals to go!

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2023