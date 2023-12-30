Calvin Ramsay has returned to full fitness on loan at Preston, but appears to have fallen out of favour with manager Ryan Lowe regardless.

The right-back has struggled with injury and health issues since joining the Championship side on a one-year deal back in the summer.

He went 13 months without a senior start having battled fitness problems across spells with his loan and parent club, and his most recent setback saw him test positive for COVID-19.

Ramsay has since been declared available for Preston, but has still been forced to watch on from the sidelines during the last four matches.

? Bit of a setback for #LFC loanee Calvin Ramsay. Missed 2 games with illness at start of December but has sat out the next 4 despite being fit. Preston manager Ryan Lowe: “He just didn't make the squad…they've just got to make sure they are all ready, Calvin included.” pic.twitter.com/hpITQV6uaO — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) December 29, 2023

The 20-year-old has featured just twice this season due to his unavailability, but has failed to work his way back into Lowe’s plans despite making a recovery.

He has not made any of his side’s last four matchday squads, with the Preston boss declaring the right-back as “not ready” as he previewed his side’s recent trip to Swansea.

“[Calvin] Ramsay is fit and available. He had Covid, so was a little bit out [for Watford] and the squad was the squad. We kept the squad we felt was probably needed and he just didn’t make the squad,” explained Lowe earlier this month, as quoted by the Lancashire Post.

“They’ve just got to make sure they are all ready, Calvin included.

“People who haven’t been playing, their voices and opinions are just as important as the ones who have been.”

Ramsay isn’t the only Reds loanee struggling for minutes this season, with Nat Phillips and Fabio Carvalho both unable to truly make their presence felt at Celtic and RB Leipzig respectively.

Whether his role changes in the coming months remains to be seen, but Liverpool won’t be encouraged by the lack of experience he has been able to gain so far in this campaign.

Jurgen Klopp‘s current recognised right-back options include Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Bradley, but given the former’s recent ventures into midfield, a successful loan spell for Ramsay would have been considered beneficial.