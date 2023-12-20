After a rare blank against Man United on Sunday, Liverpool will look to get back among the goals as they face West Ham in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Of the players currently at Liverpool, Diogo Jota has scored most goals in the League Cup for the club (four).

The only others to have found the net more than once are Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo.

If he scores tonight, Gakpo could become the first Liverpool player to score in three successive League Cup games since Takumi Minamino in 2021/22.

That would see the Reds avoid going two games without scoring in all competitions for the first time since last March, when they failed to find the net at Bournemouth and Real Madrid.

Liverpool vs. West Ham

Liverpool have won each of the last seven home encounters with West Ham; nine is the club record in all competitions set between 1967 and 1973.

They have lost only one of the last 55 home meetings in all games at Anfield since September 1963. In that sequence they have won 40, with 14 draws and one defeat.

Liverpool have kept 34 clean sheets in the last 50 encounters at Anfield in all competitions.

Two League Cup records and a milestone in sight

Liverpool have won this competition a record nine times and played in a record 13 finals.

They are aiming to appear in a record 19th League Cup semi-final.

Liverpool’s defeat of Bournemouth in the last round was their 250th game in the League Cup – and they need two goals to register a 500th in the competition.

Salah’s next target

One goal from Mo Salah will see him become the club’s outright leading scorer against the Hammers.

He and John Toshack are level with 10, though Salah has done so in 13 games to Toshack’s 10.

Moyes’ record

David Moyes will be managing against Liverpool for the 41st time in his career, with only seven men in history managing against Liverpool on more than 40 occasions.

He has never won at Anfield in 20 attempts as a manager with Everton, Man United, Sunderland and West Ham (seven draws, 12 losses).

Only Bobby Robson (23 times) visited Anfield more as a manager and left without ever winning.

His six victories over the Reds have all come on home soil.

He has managed once against Liverpool in the League Cup – winning 1-0 at Old Trafford as Man United boss in 2013.

In-form forwards

West Ham‘s Mohammed Kudus has scored three in his last two games and has 14 for the season – four for Ajax, one for Ghana and nine for West Ham.

Jarrod Bowen is West Ham‘s leading scorer away from home this campaign with seven goals.

Tomas Soucek is next best with three.

Tonight’s referee

Tim Robinson has refereed Liverpool only once before.

That saw Liverpool win 3-1 against Leicester in the third round of this season’s League Cup.

This season’s scorers

Liverpool: Salah 14, Jota 8, Nunez 7, Gakpo 6, Diaz 5, own goals 4, Szoboszlai 3, Alexander-Arnold 2, Endo 2, Gravenberch 2, Elliott 1, Mac Allister 1, Quansah 1, Robertson 1, Van Dijk 1

West Ham: Bowen 11, Kudus 9, Soucek 7, Paqueta 5, Aguerd 2, Antonio 2, Ward-Prowse 3, own goals 2, Alvarez 1, Zouma 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).