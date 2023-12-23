Liverpool’s opportunity to be top of the table at Christmas awaits against Arsenal, and Jurgen Klopp has made five changes to his side for the Anfield clash.

The Reds enjoyed a perfect night in midweek, injecting confidence into the side ahead of the visit of the current Premier League leaders.

The two teams boast the joint-best defensive record in the league to set up an intriguing battle at Anfield, with Christmas bragging rights on the line.

Alisson is back in goal and sits behind Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas.

With Alexis Mac Allister still out with an injury, Wataru Endo starts his sixth game in a row in midfield, the No. 3 is joined by Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones for the second game running.

In attack, Mohamed Salah can become the outright 10th top goalscorer in the Premier League with a goal, he starts alongside Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz.

Klopp has already noted the importance of his bench for this contest, and he will have the likes of Harvey Elliott, Ryan Gravenberch and Darwin Nunez to call upon.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

Substitutes: Kelleher, Gomez, Quansah, Bradley, McConnell, Clark, Elliott, Gravenberch, Nunez

Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Odegaard, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Substitutes: Ramsdale, Cedric, Kiwior, Jorginho, Elneny, Smith Rowe, Nelson, Trossard, Nketiah