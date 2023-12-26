Boxing Day takes Liverpool to Burnley, and Jurgen Klopp has made another five changes to his lineup for the Reds’ final game of 2023, which sees Diogo Jota return to the squad!

After two successive league draws at Anfield, Liverpool are back on the road to face a Burnley side who sit 19th in the table and have won only one of their eight home games this season.

Klopp is no stranger in delivering late Christmas gifts, and the hope is that will continue today as Liverpool can move to the top of the table with a win, temporarily at least.

Alisson remains in goal behind a backline that has had an enforced change after Kostas Tsimikas broke his collarbone against Arsenal.

Joe Gomez takes his place at left-back, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarell Quansah and Virgil van Dijk sitting alongside.

In midfield, Wataru Endo‘s run in the team continues and at Turf Moor he starts next to Harvey Elliott and Ryan Gravenberch.

Darwin Nunez returns to the lineup and joins both Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo in the forward line.

Klopp has welcomed Diogo Jota back for this one and he starts from the bench, with likes of Luis Diaz and Dominik Szoboszlai also available to the manager.

Burnley: Trafford; Vitinho, O’Shea, Beyer, Taylor; Berge, Brownhill; Tresor, Amdouni, Odobert; Foster

Substitutes: Muric, Roberts, Delcroix, Gudmundsson, Cullen, Larsen, Rodgriguez, Redmond, Ramsey

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez; Endo, Elliott, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Substitutes: Kelleher, Konate, Chambers, Bradley, McConnell, Szoboszlai, Jones, Jota, Diaz