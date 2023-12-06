A trio of away matches starts with a trip to bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United, and Jurgen Klopp has made four changes to his side – which includes the left-back position.

Liverpool’s preparations for this match were thrown for somewhat of a loop with the Blades sacking Paul Heckingbottom on Monday and appointing the familiar Chris Wilder.

We don’t want to see any of the ‘new manager bounce’ on show, nor do we want Liverpool to be in a giving mood for a team down on their luck at the bottom of the table – time to be ruthless.

Caoimhin Kelleher will be out to ensure Liverpool still have the joint-best defensive record in the league with a clean sheet.

Ahead of the Irishman, Ibrahima Konate replaces the injured Joel Matip, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez making up the rest of the back four.

Wataru Endo will have a spring in his step in the No. 6 role after his goalscoring cameo on Sunday, with Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai as the No. 8s.

Finally, Mohamed Salah will be out to score his 200th for the club and is supported by Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo.

As for the bench, Klopp can turn to the likes of Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and Darwin Nunez at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United: Foderingham; Ahmedhodzic, Trusty, Robinson; Souza, Bogle, McAtee, Hamer, Brooks; Osula, Archer

Substitutes: Davies, Lowe, Thomas, Larouci, Seriki, Fleck, Norwood, Slimane, Traore

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

Substitutes: Adrian, Pitaluga, Quansah, Tsimikas, Bradley, Jones, Elliott, Gravenberch, Nunez