Darwin Nunez is at risk of suspension for Liverpool’s final Premier League game of the year, with the striker needing to avoid a booking against Arsenal.

The end of 2023 is near and Liverpool have two more fixtures before the New Year is ushered in.

Saturday brings the visit of Arsenal to Anfield for a clash between second and first, before a trip to Burnley on Boxing Day.

One Liverpool player runs the risk of being unable to feature against Burnley, however, with Nunez one booking away from a one-match suspension.

The Uruguayan picked up a needless fourth yellow card of the Premier League campaign in Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Man United, and another against Arsenal would rule him out of the next game.

If he avoids one in Saturday’s game and is instead booked against Burnley, Nunez would then be ineligible for the home clash with Newcastle on January 1.

After that, with 19 games played in the Premier League, players can no longer accrue a one-match suspension for five yellow cards.

But bookings are not wiped as such, only the sanction extended to a two-match ban if 10 yellow cards are picked up in the first 32 fixtures.

Wataru Endo and Trent Alexander-Arnold could also miss the visit of Newcastle if they are booked against both Arsenal and Burnley.

The pair are currently on three yellow cards, with no other Liverpool player at risk before the cut-off.

Alexis Mac Allister has already served a one-match suspension for his five yellow cards, missing the 3-0 win over Brentford in November.

Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip – who is ruled out for the remainder of the campaign after ACL surgery – are the only others with more than one booking so far in the league.

Only three regular starters – Kostas Tsimikas, Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch – have so far avoided a yellow card.

While Wednesday’s 5-1 victory over West Ham extended his goalless run to 11 games, any absence for Nunez would be considered a big blow for Liverpool.

Ben Doak recently joined Diogo Jota on the long-term absentee list following knee surgery, leaving Gakpo, Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz as the only other fit senior forwards.

Youngster Bobby Clark made the bench for the Carabao Cup quarter-final, but has just returned from a lengthy injury of his own, scoring the winner in his comeback for Liverpool U21s after two-and-a-half months out.