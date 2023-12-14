Liverpool’s last Europa League contest at Union SG may be a dead rubber, but there is still a club record that remains on the line for Jurgen Klopp‘s men.

The Reds have already secured top-spot in the group after the 4-0 defeat of LASK and the goalless draw between Toulouse and Union SG last time out.

Liverpool are one of three teams to already won their group along with Atalanta and Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen.

The 12 points gained so far is their highest tally in this competition and they have topped the group for the fourth time in the Europa League, having already done so in 2010/11, 2012/13 and 2015/16.

34 not out?

The Reds could equal a club record by scoring for a 34th successive match in all competitions.

Of the 57 goals scored by Liverpool this season, 20 have been netted from the 76th minute onwards, with nine coming in stoppage time.

Moreover, they need two goals to record 250 goals in the three guises of this competition.

Liverpool, under Klopp, have won 31 of their 45 group games in European competition with seven draws and seven defeats.

Time to turn to youth?

Liverpool’s youngest-ever starting XI in Europe averaged 23 years and 148 days and came away to Dinamo Bucharest in the Fairs Cup in November 1970.

Liverpool’s youngest ever player in Europe was Phil Charnock, he was aged 17 years 215 days against Apollon Limassol in the Cup Winners Cup in September 1992.

Charnock and Raheem Sterling are two of five 17 year olds to play for Liverpool in Europe. The others are Michael Owen, Ben Doak and Stefan Bajcetic.

A squad effort

The Reds have used 26 different players in the five games so far this season with only Wataru Endo and Harvey Elliott starting all five.

Only Elliott has played every minute of the Europa League campaign so far.

As well as Endo and Elliott, Joe Gomez, Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah have appeared in those five matches.

Of the senior squad, only Andy Robertson and Thiago have yet to feature.

Home comforts for the hosts

At home this season in all competitions they have won 10 of 13, losing only once, the defeat coming at the hands of Genk (0-2) in mid-September.

They have won each of the last seven home fixtures, a run stretching back more than two months.

Union SG have not conceded more than once in any of the last eight home matches.

This Season’s Scorers

Union SG: Amoura 12, Eckert 8, Nilsson 7, Puertas 4, Lapoussin 3, Terho 3, Rasmussen 2, Rodriguez 2, Sykes 2, Burgess 2, Castro-Montes 1, Kabangu 1, Leysen 1, own goals 2

Liverpool: Salah 14, Jota 8, Nunez 7, Gakpo 6, Diaz 5, Szoboszlai 3, Alexander-Arnold 2, Endo 2, Gravenberch 2, Elliott 1, Mac Allister 1, Robertson 1, van Dijk 1, own goals 4

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).