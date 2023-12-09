It happened again. Liverpool went a goal behind and left it late to surge to a 2-1 victory, leaving Crystal Palace dumfounded and Reds in euphoria!

A 12.30 start, zero shots on target in the first half and conceding from a penalty, it really felt like one of those days.

This Liverpool team, though, irrespective of how poor they are, their comeback prowess knows no bounds – first it was Mohamed Salah with the equaliser and then Harvey Elliott with the winner.

Speaking of the latter, he proved influential off the bench once more with his strike completing the comeback – his 31 touches, two recoveries and winning his only ground duel contest all proved key.

Elliott was one of the last two substitutes to be made and his performance and Klopp pulling the trigger on his changes were praised, although the manner of the entire performance was not lost.

Klopp’s subs pay off, with Harvey the gem…

Elliott man of the match by a distance. Someone who actually had a shot rather than overpassing the ball on the edge of the box. — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) December 9, 2023

The new super sub Harvey Elliott!

Every game he makes a difference from the bench. — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) December 9, 2023

Brilliant subs from Jurgen Klopp: Joe Gomez, Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott with a gorgeous goal transformed Liverpool’s attacking play – aided by Mohamed Salah who delivers when needed most yet again – to send the Reds top of the league pic.twitter.com/bZZOxiuCVm — Neil Docking (@NeilDocking) December 9, 2023

Immense impact by Elliott off the bench, not for the first time this season. Not just the goal, but brought so much energy, composure and quality to Liverpool both on and off the ball in general. His positional sense is exceptional. Always in the right place to receive the ball. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) December 9, 2023

Credit to the subs, Elliott, Jones, Konate, Gomez and Gakpo knew the assignment. Klopp tactical masterclass. — Samuel (@SamueILFC) December 9, 2023

Harvey Elliott the big difference maker for Liverpool today, but not "just" for GWG goal. Subbed on and immediately showed initative + ambition. Opening passes, runs against defense, final passes. It's all basic, but these action woke up a sleeping Liverpool before he came on. — Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) December 9, 2023

Elliott’s evolution into a finisher (in terms of game situation rather than just scoring) is one I’m not sure many of us seen coming last season but it suits him perfectly and better still his skillset fits into any game state quite well. — Dan (@Dan23_92) December 9, 2023

“Winning ugly, it’s all about the results right now. “Best keeper in the world. And super happy for Harvey Elliott. This season seems to be a defining season for him.” – Srikanth Suresh in TIA comments

Elliott, Jones and Gomez made a huge difference late on there. Absolutely brilliant off the bench. That’s a huge win. Terrible performance but still ground it out from somewhere. Top of the league. — LFC Stats (@LFCData) December 9, 2023

Winning ugly, again, talk about resilience!

It's an odd Liverpool team, this. It's like they need something to go wrong first in order to spark them into life. So frustrating to watch them sleepwalk into trouble, yet hugely admirable how much resilience and belief they have to continually pull themselves through. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) December 9, 2023

Turgid game, poor performance, what a win. Up the Reds. — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) December 9, 2023

Liverpool are top of the league with one loss since April and the best goal difference, and I’m sat here feeling clueless as to how good they actually are. — Josh Williams (@DistanceCovered) December 9, 2023

Liverpool a long way from their best and perhaps a bit lucky today but you take what you can get from a 12.30pm kick-off away from home in such a gruelling period. The mentality that keeps them winning is why they deserve to be top, even if they will have to play better soon. — David Lynch (@dmlynchlfc) December 9, 2023

“Gomez and Elliot changed the game for us, after the sending off. I’ll take an ugly win any day of the week. Over to you Villa.” – Plissken in TIA comments.

That's a humongous result.

Getting two HUGE slices of luck (red card, deflection) at the perfect time is the kind of marginal gain that makes a difference over 38. You never want to use up your luck when you're comfortably ahead.

Oh, and Alisson easily MOM. #lfc — Dan Kennett (@DanKennett) December 9, 2023

Never do it the easy way Liverpool, do they? Big, big win. Harvey Elliott and Alisson Becker the two standouts. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) December 9, 2023

Liverpool have won 18 points from losing positions this season, three more than the whole of 2022-23 – and seven more than any other team this term (Brighton, 11). Beaten B'mouth, Newcastle, Wolves, Fulham and Palace when behind – drawn at Brighton, Luton and City.#LFC ? — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) December 9, 2023

Liverpool, they really do not like doing it the easy way, do they? That is now 18 points won from losing positions this season, this team is never down and out.

With Man United and Arsenal the next two league games before Christmas, there is a massive opportunity for Jurgen Klopp‘s side at Anfield. Come on you Reds!