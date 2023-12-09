★ PREMIUM
LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 9, 2023: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Harvey Elliott “the difference maker” as fans recognise “brilliant” subs from Klopp

It happened again. Liverpool went a goal behind and left it late to surge to a 2-1 victory, leaving Crystal Palace dumfounded and Reds in euphoria!

A 12.30 start, zero shots on target in the first half and conceding from a penalty, it really felt like one of those days.

This Liverpool team, though, irrespective of how poor they are, their comeback prowess knows no bounds – first it was Mohamed Salah with the equaliser and then Harvey Elliott with the winner.

Speaking of the latter, he proved influential off the bench once more with his strike completing the comeback – his 31 touches, two recoveries and winning his only ground duel contest all proved key.

Elliott was one of the last two substitutes to be made and his performance and Klopp pulling the trigger on his changes were praised, although the manner of the entire performance was not lost.

 

Klopp’s subs pay off, with Harvey the gem…

“Winning ugly, it’s all about the results right now.

“Best keeper in the world. And super happy for Harvey Elliott. This season seems to be a defining season for him.” – Srikanth Suresh in TIA comments

 

Winning ugly, again, talk about resilience!

“Gomez and Elliot changed the game for us, after the sending off. I’ll take an ugly win any day of the week. Over to you Villa.” – Plissken in TIA comments.

Liverpool, they really do not like doing it the easy way, do they? That is now 18 points won from losing positions this season, this team is never down and out.

With Man United and Arsenal the next two league games before Christmas, there is a massive opportunity for Jurgen Klopp‘s side at Anfield. Come on you Reds!

