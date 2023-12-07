Liverpool put daylight between themselves and Man City with a 2-0 win over Sheffield United, and there was plenty to unpack on and off the field after picking up another vital three points.

It was far from a vintage Reds performance at Bramall Lane, but the win and clean sheet were just what the doctor ordered from the midweek clash.

Captain Virgil van Dijk opened the scoring and continued his imperious form throughout, with Dominik Szoboszlai wrapping up proceedings with a composed short-range finish late on.

There was plenty to discuss after the game, and we’ve picked out four moments you may have missed from the contest…

Darwin being Darwin

There is never a dull moment when Darwin Nunez is involved, a man who is as entertaining without the ball as he is with it.

The Uruguayan blew a kiss to the home supporters during the 2-0 victory, something which is frankly humorous enough without knowing the full context!

Trent flashes

Trent to his haters: pic.twitter.com/Ic4eMSmR5X — Ujwal Nayak (@DazzlerDiaz23) December 6, 2023

Those behind the corner flag got more than they bargained for as Trent Alexander-Arnold shaped up to take the corner that set up the Reds’ opener during the encounter.

Liverpool’s vice-skipper very briefly lowered his shorts and flashed Blades supporters as he prepared to whip in another of his famous deadly crosses.

Whether it was deliberate or not, we can only speculate!

Virgil’s leadership

Virgil van Dijk continues to demonstrate the qualities that saw him awarded the captain’s armband over the summer, producing a man-of-the-match display as well as grabbing the opener.

In a heartwarming moment, the skipper could be seen assisting stand-in goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher with his coat during the pair’s post-match interview with Amazon.

Older brother vibes!

“I’m a Scouser!”

Jack Robinson telling his own fans he's a Scouser as they come out with the usual slurs pic.twitter.com/wdDe9H2oUr — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) December 6, 2023

Sadly, we’re all too used to hearing the predictable yet distasteful chants about poverty from opposition supporters in England, but it was pleasing to hear one of Sheffield United’s own call his fans out on it.

Former Reds defender Jack Robinson could be heard shouting “I’m a Scouser” to his own supporters in response to the song we’re not going to give credence to by providing the lyrics.

It shouldn’t need saying, but it is refreshing nonetheless!