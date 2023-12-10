Liverpool have made a habit of leaving it late under Jurgen Klopp, and Saturday’s stoppage-time winner saw the manager overtake a certain Sir Alex Ferguson in that department.

The Reds were forced to come from behind at Selhurst Park when Jean-Philippe Mateta put Crystal Palace in front with a second-half penalty, before a Jordan Ayew dismissal put the hosts’ backs against the wall.

Mohamed Salah notched his 200th goal for the club to equalise almost immediately after the red card, with Harvey Elliott going on to clinch the three points at the start of added time.

It means Klopp has now enjoyed more winners after normal time than Ferguson did during his 26 seasons at Old Trafford.

https://x.com/michael_reid11/status/1733807033948819871?s=20

Elliott’s winner was the 17th Liverpool have scored after 90 minutes under the current manager, with Man United managing 16 across Ferguson’s tenure at the club.

The Red Devils became famous for nicking games at the death, with injury time even renamed ‘Fergie time’ by fans as a result.

Klopp has now become equally synonymous with getting the job done in stoppage time, with this stat proving that Liverpool are equally dangerous at the end of matches.

It is worth noting that, with the extended periods of added time now applied in the Premier League due to summer rule changes, the Reds boss now has even more chance to add to that tally before his race is run.

His contract is currently set to expire in 2026, but fans will be praying that he puts pen to paper on another extension before that time comes.

The goal put Liverpool at the top of the Premier League, where they will remain until at least next weekend after Arsenal‘s 1-0 defeat away to Aston Villa later in the day.

While the manager will have hoped for a more stress-free afternoon, he will be encouraged by the resilience displayed by his side to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Man United are up next in the league next weekend, with a midweek Europa League dead rubber away to Union SG to navigate first three days earlier.