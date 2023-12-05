Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Alisson and Liverpool’s goalkeeper coaches both leapt to the defence of Caoimhin Kelleher following his performance against Fulham.

Continuing in the role of stand-in for the injured Alisson, the Irishman conceded three times en route to the Reds claiming an unforgettable 4-3 victory at Anfield.

His efforts around the first two goals in particular have led to questions being raised over whether he will eventually emerge as a top-class option between the sticks.

However, Klopp has now explained that Kelleher was a victim of both poor luck and the aggressive goalkeeping style that his coaches are attempting to instil.

Asked about the 25-year-old’s performance, the manager replied: “I really think he played a really good game. In possession he was good, especially with his feet.

“But then we concede two goals and the Harry Wilson one is an unlucky one as a goalie. If the ball goes through legs, it goes through the legs.

“And the second one, our goalie coaches and Ali explained to me: ‘We are front-footed goalkeepers’.

“I know that, but in this moment Caoimh steps into the situation and if Tete tries to control the ball, Caoimh is there. But he doesn’t, he takes the first touch and then the ball passes him a little bit, so these kinds of things happen.

“It has nothing to do with quality, it’s a philosophy thing and he could have saved that ball as well with the same movement [and] just a little bit more luck.

“Just keep going, do the same things. We can expect good set-pieces against Sheffield United, we can expect the better we press the more long balls they will have to play, wide free-kicks, these sorts of things.

“We need him to be there, offensive, and get off his line. Besides that, absolutely fine with everything.”