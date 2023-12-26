A late Christmas present has proved Jurgen Klopp‘s speciality at Liverpool, and the hope is his record will be extended to a sixth year when his side make the trip to Burnley.

For the second season running, the Reds have a Boxing Day clash to navigate and recent history suggests Liverpool love to spread late Christmas cheer on December 26.

Premier League strugglers Burnley are the opposition, with Turf Moor the backdrop in what is also the final game of 2023 for the Reds.

Ending the year on a high is a must, and history makes for good reading in that respect, as the five previous Boxing Day fixtures under Klopp have all ended with the same result: a victory.

The majority have been comprehensive wins, too. The aggregate scoreline reads 17-1 in Liverpool’s favour, with the only blemish coming last year at Aston Villa.

The 3-1 win at Villa Park preceded wins over Leicester (1-0), Swansea (5-0), Newcastle (4-0), and another against Leicester (4-0) in the years previous. We really have been spoilt on Boxing Day!

Boxing Day record under Klopp 2015 (H): Won 1-0 vs. Leicester

vs. Leicester 2017 (H): Won 5-0 vs. Swansea

vs. Swansea 2018 (H): Won 4-0 vs. Newcastle

vs. Newcastle 2019 (A): Won 4-0 vs. Leicester

vs. Leicester 2022 (A): Won 3-1 vs. Aston Villa

This year, the trip to Burnley comes amid a hectic festive schedule that has the Reds playing 10 games in the space of 31 days.

It is the first meeting between the two clubs since February 2022, and as for Klopp’s record against the Clarets, he has won eight of the 12 meetings.

Liverpool have enjoyed sharing the goalscoring responsibilities on Boxing Day, with 12 different goalscorers responsible for the 17 strikes across these five matches under Klopp.

It will not be a surprise to see the same again from Klopp’s men, who can make it six from six on Boxing Day at Burnley.

There’s no better belated Christmas present than three points for the Reds, here’s hoping we get that late present once again!