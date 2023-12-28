Roberto Firmino remains ‘happy’ at Al-Ahli and is not pushing for a January move away from the club, sources have told This Is Anfield.

But speculation over the former Liverpool man’s future looks set to continue amid a struggle for regular playing time in the Saudi Pro League.

Firmino formed part of the mass exodus to Saudi Arabia last summer after calling time on a trophy-laden eight-year stint at Anfield.

But after scoring a hat-trick on his debut for Al-Ahli, things have quickly begun to turn sour for the Brazilian.

He has failed to net in any of his last 17 appearances since that memorable bow, and has been restricted to coming off the bench in his last six league outings.

Consequently, reports have emerged this week suggesting that he could be on the move just six months on from arriving in Jeddah.

Those suggestions have been played down by figures close to Firmino, who have insisted to This Is Anfield that he is still enjoying life at Al-Ahli.

However, with the 32-year-old having fallen down the pecking order under Matthias Jaissle, significant interest is expected in January.

Among the clubs thought to be keen on Firmino are Al-Ettifaq, managed by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

The Dammam-based outfit have won just one of their last 11 league outings, prompting a frustrated Gerrard to call for reinforcements in January.

He said: “We need to show in this window, and also the summer window, that we mean business and we want to be competitive at the top of the league, and not where we are at the moment.

“Hopefully at the back end of January you will see a different, stronger and more competitive squad.”

A reunion with his former Reds team-mate could be the first call, should Al-Ahli show willingness to let Firmino depart.