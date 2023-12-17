Liverpool FC team news vs. Man United – Injuries and available squad

Jurgen Klopp has midfield injuries to deal with, but a strong squad overall should be able to cope with absences for the Premier League match against Man United.

Liverpool are missing six players for the match against Man United, with Alexis Mac Allister the chief doubt.

While the Reds’ ranks may be thinning, they are in considerably better shape than Man United, who have as many as 12 players missing for the Premier League encounter.

Here is who could miss out for Liverpool vs. Man United:

The big bit of team news is around Mac Allister, who Liverpool report will be unfit to play against Man United.

The Argentine picked up a knock against Sheffield United and the injury has since become worse than expected.

On Wednesday, Klopp said: “I am obviously not a doctor but they explain it to me pretty much every day why he is not ready yet and it is obviously a bit more tricky than we thought in the first moment.”

He went on to explain the injury, adding: “The other boy [Sheffield United player] stood on his knee, the stud went through the muscle to the bone.

“Now we have to wait until the bone is healed and until Macca can deal with the pain. [It’s] pretty painful. Macca is a super tough guy, we have to make sure from an infection point nothing happens.”

Klopp explained they are taking it “day by day” but also said Mac Allister “will not be ready” for Sunday’s match at Anfield.

Elsewhere, Diogo Jota has been running this week, however there is no expectation for this game. Thiago and Stefan Bajcetic have also made steps in their recovery, but won’t feature against Man United.

Joel Matip‘s surgery went well but is obviously out for a long time, and Andy Robertson is also unavailable.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Man United

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Mrozek, Pitaluga, Jaros

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Bradley, Chambers

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott, Endo, Gravenberch

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Nunez, Doak, Gordon