Sheffield United are up next for the Reds as they look to keep spirits high, but they will have to face that challenge without a number of key players.

Liverpool did it the hard way against Fulham on Sunday, coming from behind with two late goals from Wataru Endo and Trent Alexander-Arnold to maintain the perfect start at Anfield this season.

It will be the first time the two sides have faced each other since the Blades were relegated in 2021, and the hosts currently sit bottom of the table with just one win from their first 14 games this season.

Jurgen Klopp gave a fitness update for his squad as he addressed the media ahead of his side’s latest Premier League clash.

Let’s take a look at who is available and who is missing for Wednesday’s encounter.

Joel Matip is expected to be out for an extended period of time, with a knee injury which Klopp described in his pre-match press conference as “not good.”

The manager also revealed that Diogo Jota has been “running” in training, but explained that we will have to wait a little longer before we see him return to the fold.

Klopp added that Alisson is “closer” than his Portuguese colleague, but that he too will not be fit to feature on Wednesday.

Spanish pair Thiago and Stefan Bajcetic remain out for the foreseeable as they continue to nurse hip and adductor problems respectively.

Meanwhile, we will also have to wait until the new year to see Andy Robertson back in action as he continues his recovery from the dislocated shoulder he sustained on international duty back in October.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Sheffield United

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Adrian, Pitaluga, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Bradley, Chambers

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Gravenberch, Elliott, Endo

Forwards: Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo, Doak, Gordon