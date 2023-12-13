Liverpool get GREEN LIGHT for 57,000 vs. Man United

Liverpool will welcome supporters into the upper section of the Anfield Road Stand for the first time on Sunday after receiving a licence from Liverpool City Council.

The Reds were required to hold a test event prior to receiving sign-off for the new top tier from the local Ground Safety Advisory Group.

A Q&A with manager Jurgen Klopp was held on Monday in order to satisfy safety requirements.

And, after that event went off without a hitch, Liverpool have been given the green light to welcome fans into the stand for this weekend’s meeting with Manchester United.

An extra 7,000 supporters will be allowed to attend, taking Anfield’s overall capacity to 57,000.

That is still 4,000 short of the stadium’s full capacity once complete, though it is hoped that figure will be reached by the end of January.

Work continues around the clock to fit out internal areas, such as hospitality sections which will not be in use for Sunday’s game.

Liverpool City Council will meet again in January to consider approval for a full safety certificate to include the front 12 rows of the upper tier of the Anfield Road Stand.

If approved that would allow the Reds to host a full capacity match of 61,000 fans.

Ticket Info

Tickets are on sale and will go first to season ticket holders and Members with 13+ credits who had tickets cancelled due to delays in the opening of the new upper tier and registered their interest for the Manchester United game.

Next, the tickets will be open to Members who were successful in the Members’ ballot, had their tickets cancelled and they registered their interest in tickets for Sunday’s game. For full details on tickets sales, go here.

Anfield Road Stand Facts