Liverpool have had 17 players succumb to injury so far this season; six are still in the treatment room and another is getting ready to return – but what is the latest?

Jurgen Klopp was handed a timely boost with Diogo Jota‘s return at Burnley after missing eight games with a hamstring injury, ensuring the injury list was one name shorter.

The Reds have been unlucky with some of their injuries with a number of players on the long-term injury list during the busiest time of the year.

With 2024 looming, let’s take a look at the state of the injury list and the latest on expected returns.

Alexis Mac Allister – Deep cut to knee

Out since: December 6 (vs. Sheffield United)

Expected return: Newcastle (H)

It was revealed that Mac Allister had a stud from a Sheffield United player go through his muscle and to the bone on his left knee, making it a “tricky” recovery for the midfielder.

New Year was signposted for his return, and after taking part in training on Friday, the hope is he will bit fit and available for selection against Newcastle on Monday.

It remains to be seen whether he would be in contention to start, but a return would be a significant step forward as Wataru Endo prepares to leave for the Asian Cup following the match.

What Klopp said (pre-Newcastle): “If Macca could be back for Newcastle it would be outstanding, after that he has to be back [due to Endo going to Asian Cup]!”

Thiago – Hip

Out since: April 27

Expected return: Unknown

A frustrating injury for all concerned as the timeline continues to be pushed, with Liverpool opting for caution.

The 32-year-old has not been involved in a matchday squad this season due to his hip but one can only hope he can still play a part in this season, in what is the final year of his contract.

What Klopp said (pre-Newcastle): “I think Thiago at some point will be in team training.

“Thiago is in a very good moment as well, we just have to make sure we don’t use him too early.

“The hip, in and around that area, is just a long-term thing as well. There were days he could’ve easily trained, but it’s all about how he can be back in the long term.”

Andy Robertson – Dislocated shoulder

Out since: October 12

Expected return: February

We’ve seen him on the sidelines at Anfield, but a place in the squad is still a number of weeks away as he awaits the right amount of progress to be cleared for full contact training.

The expectation is he will be out for at least another month, but the good news is that once he is given the all clear it won’t be long before he can return to a matchday squad.

His return can’t come soon enough.

What Klopp said (pre-Newcastle): “Robbo still needs more range in his shoulder, obviously it was a big surgery; still not even close to team training.

“For sure, I think the full January he will be [out]. He has to get closer and closer.”

Ben Doak – Knee

Out since: December 16

Expected return: Unknown

The’ young winger limped off in the under-21s’ fixture against Chelsea in mid-December and subsequently needed to undergo surgery after tearing his lateral meniscus in his knee.

Considering his role in the first-team set up so far this season, it is a blow for Doak personally and for Klopp. It could be a number of months out but the timeline has yet to be confirmed.

What Lijnders said (Dec 19): “That’s not a good one. He teared his lateral meniscus, which needs surgery.

“That one will take [a] longer time.”

Stefan Bajcetic – Growing pains

Out since: September 27 (vs. Leicester)

Expected return: Unknown

It’s easy to forget that Bajcetic has featured twice this season, but his struggles continue to leave him watching from the sidelines as he patiently waits for the right time to return.

He is going through musculoskeletal issues – otherwise known as growing pains – and as we saw with Kaide Gordon, it does take an undetermined amount of time.

What Klopp said (pre-Newcastle): “With Stefan, if you ask, ‘how do you feel?’ he says, ‘good’ and ‘could you train?’ and yes, he could.

“But it’s just we have to be sensible, that’s how it is. It’s a growing issue, it’s not growing but because of his growth and this age, we just have to be careful.”

Kostas Tsimikas – Broken collarbone

Out since: December 23 (vs. Arsenal)

Expected return: Later in season

Just as he was growing in confidence and stature in the side, injury struck – and not a nice one either.

A collarbone injury typically extends into months and as This Is Anfield‘s David Lynch reported, we understand that Tsimikas is optimistic over his prospects of featuring again during this campaign.

What Klopp said: “Kostas Tsimikas, his collarbone is definitely broken.

“All the rest [with his injury], we have to see. Out for a long time, which is hard to swallow for us with the Robbo situation.”

Joel Matip – ACL

Out since: December 3 (vs. Fulham)

Expected return: Out for season

After a run of 21 appearances in the matchday squad – amounting to 14 outings – Matip was dealt a season-ending blow with his ACL injury.

We will not see him don the red shirt again this season and with it being the last year of his contract, a new one will need to be signed if we’re to have the chance of seeing him play for the club again.

Klopp expects the club to do the right thing and extend his terms, but what that looks like in regards to recovery and playing time remains to be seen.

What Klopp said (Dec 8): “I’m pretty sure the club told Joel already that, whatever happens, as long as he is injured everything is fine.

“Now we have to make the decision with Joel how it looks after that. That’s a normal thing to do but he deserves all the support from us and he will get it.”