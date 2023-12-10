Liverpool will end the weekend at the top of the Premier League for the first time in over two years after their 2-1 comeback win away at Crystal Palace.

The Reds were forced to come from behind after Jean-Philippe Mateta opened the scoring from the penalty spot shortly before the hour mark, but Jordan Ayew’s dismissal with 15 minutes on the clock gave Jurgen Klopp‘s side a lifeline.

Mohamed Salah levelled the contest with his 200th goal for the club, before Harvey Elliott snatched a brilliant late winner at the beginning of stoppage time.

It means Liverpool will end the gameweek as league leaders for the first time since September 2021, when a 3-3 draw away to Brentford left them in pole position before being leapfrogged by Chelsea the following weekend.

? #LFC are legitimately clear at the top of the Premier League for the first time since September 2021. The 3-3 draw with Brentford saw Liverpool top, but Chelsea overtook them the following weekend. pic.twitter.com/PZPW6HJuF4 — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) December 9, 2023

The Reds wrestled with inconsistency throughout 2022/23 and failed to significantly threaten those at the top at any stage during the campaign.

They have, however, made an impressive start this season and find themselves looking down on the rest after Arsenal fell to a 1-0 defeat away at Aston Villa which saw them sink to second in the table.

John McGinn’s early strike was enough for Unai Emery to see off his old side and move to within a point of the Gunners, meaning that Liverpool’s win earlier in the day leaves them in top spot heading into Man United‘s visit next weekend.

Klopp’s side have picked up 37 points from their opening 16 games and have overtaken Arsenal as we approach the midway point of the season.

The Reds were top at Christmas for three consecutive seasons from 2018/19 and are two wins away from repeating that feat as we head towards the festive period.

Mikel Arteta’s side will visit on December 23rd in what is set to be a huge clash at the top end of the table, with the winners likely to find themselves handily placed in the title race for the new year.

Man City‘s dropped points in four consecutive games have blown that race wide open, but the Reds must maintain their momentum if they are to take their challenge to the wire once again.