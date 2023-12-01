An incredible stat not matched in 84 years has highlighted just how impressive Liverpool’s start to the 2023/24 season has been at home.

The Reds have won all 10 of their fixtures at Anfield so far in the campaign, a run that sees them sit third in the Premier League table having secured progression in the League Cup and Europa League.

They hit double figures with a comprehensive 4-0 victory over LASK on Thursday night, with Cody Gakpo bagging a brace as all three starting forwards got on the scoresheet.

While we may have come to take winning at home for granted, it is a stretch of home form that has only been seen once before in the top flight, all the way back in 1938/39!

10 – Liverpool have won all 10 of their games at Anfield in all competitions this season, each by a margin of 2+ goals. They're only the second English top-flight side ever to win 10 straight home games by 2+ goals, after Wolves from December 1938 to April 1939 (12). Perfect. pic.twitter.com/TSUFlGLxGm — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 1, 2023

As per Opta, Jurgen Klopp‘s side are only the second team in the history of the top division to win 10 straight matches at home by a margin of two or more goals.

Only Wolves have previously managed that feat, registering a run of 12 games themselves more than eight decades ago.

Liverpool aren’t done yet, however, and could go one step closer to matching that tally with a convincing victory over Fulham this weekend.

Should they come through that challenge by two or more goals, the visit of Man United later this month will give the Reds an opportunity to draw level with Wolves‘ tally, a repeat of last season’s thrashing would probably do the trick!

It is a run which sees the side’s current aggregate scoreline at Anfield stand at 31-4 to the Reds for the 2023/24 season so far.

The last time Liverpool failed to win at Anfield came back in May, when Roberto Firmino was among the four players who waved emotional goodbyes to the Kop after the 1-1 draw with Aston Villa.

Klopp’s side are turning their home into a fortress once again, a weapon which will play a vital part in battling for silverware on four fronts between now and May.

The Reds still have some way to go to replicate the home dominance of the 2019/20 title-winning season, when they won 18 and drew just one of their 19 Premier League fixtures at Anfield.

It is just the start fans were hoping for, however, and Klopp will be looking to extend that impressive run when Fulham travel to Merseyside on Sunday.