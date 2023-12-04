Liverpool’s comeback prowess was on show in dramatic fashion, with two goals in a minute turning a defeat into a 4-3 win and three euphoric points.

If you can’t stop watching the four goals on repeat, you are not alone. They were each top class in their own right, you should be so lucky to score one of those in match, we got treated to four!

And Jurgen Klopp‘s side needed every ounce of quality despite dominating possession and peppering Bernd Leno’s goal with shots, as they kept leaving the door ajar for Fulham.

As noted by FotMob (above), the visitors scored during their brief waves of momentum, Liverpool invited attacks and they were then too passive in defence to snuff out their chances.

While the three Fulham blows saw frustration simmer, as the manager noted post-match, he “could see the boys wanted more” as soon as Wataru Endo placed the ball into the top corner for 3-3.

In the end, it proved “a game that you will never forget in your life,” and from it came some notable stats.

We’ve been here before…

You don’t always want to be known as a comeback king, straightforward victories are always appreciated, but that’s not the era we’re in currently.

This season, Liverpool have gained 15 points from losing positions, that is the most in the Premier League and six more than Tottenham in second.

It was the eighth time the Reds have been behind and as per Opta, the comeback was their latest in Premier League history – with Bobby De Cordova-Reid scoring to put Fulham 3-2 up in the 80th minute.

On no other occasion have they gone on to win a match that they were losing that deep into a fixture. Talk about resilience.

This team like giving us heart palpitations, let’s just hope they’ve given us enough and trips to Sheffield United and Crystal Palace are a lot smoother – one can dream!

The star of the show

What can we say about Trent Alexander-Arnold that has not already been said? He was pivotal, again, to the result on Sunday.

He now has a goal contribution in each of the last three games, but his free-kick – later deemed an own goal – and his winner will not be forgotten in a hurry.

3/4 successful dribbles (75%) – most of any player

26 passes into final third – more than double the next player

103 touches – second-most of any player

10 recoveries – joint-second most

FotMob Man of the Match with 8.4 rating out of 10

Starting in his inverted right-back role before moving into midfield late on, Alexander-Arnold was impressive and delivered when his team needed him the most.

Those new Adidas Predators are working a treat, aren’t they?

Mo Salah, the Anfield King

Mohamed Salah did not notch his 200th Liverpool goal on this occasion, but he did pick up another assist by setting Endo up for his pinpoint goal.

By doing so, he has now either scored or assisted in 16 consecutive home games in the Premier League – and he needs only two more to join record-holder Alan Shearer, who managed 18.

The run started with his goal against Everton in February and a further 10 clubs have been at Salah’s mercy in the months since.

And guess who is up next in the league? Man United! Last time it was two goals and two assists, we wouldn’t mind the same again!

Shut it down

Fulham had nine shots, five on target and an xG of 1.21 – and they scored three.

Caoimhin Kelleher struggled with his feet and Liverpool were passive in defence, inviting the efforts and, worryingly, seven shots were from inside the box.

Not to mention the three goals were all scored inside the six-yard box. That’s not sustainable, and while Klopp was right in that it is “a game that you will never forget in your life,” he was also right when he said Liverpool were “a bit dumb.”

With two away games in a row, we need to be smarter.

