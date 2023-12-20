Liverpool will play Fulham in the Carabao Cup semi-final, after beating West Ham in the quarter-final at Anfield on Wednesday night.

The Reds saw off West Ham with a comprehensive 5-1 victory, with Curtis Jones scoring two and Dominik Szoboszlai, Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah also on the scoresheet.

Earning a place in the semi-final draw, Jurgen Klopp‘s side were drawn against Fulham.

Liverpool are home in the first leg (January 9/10), before heading to Craven Cottage for the decider (January 23/24).

Marco Silva’s side qualified for the semi-final the night before, beating Everton on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

The other tie will see Chelsea face Middlesbrough.

Liverpool have already played Fulham once this season, that being the dramatic 4-3 victory at Anfield at the start of December, with the reverse fixture in the league coming in April.

When are the semi finals?

The first leg arrives shortly after the FA Cup third-round trip to Arsenal in early January and disrupts what should have been Liverpool’s mini winter break, with no match the following weekend (Jan 13/14).

The second leg precedes what could be a FA Cup fourth-round tie should Liverpool progress past Arsenal, and follows on from an away trip to Bournemouth in the Premier League.

First Leg: January 9/10

Second Leg: January 23/24

Liverpool will be without both Mo Salah (Africa Cup of Nations) and Wataru Endo (Asia Cup) for the two semi-final ties.

And the final?

The final takes place at Wembley on February 25.

Liverpool last played in the final in 2022, winning on penalties against Chelsea after a 0-0 draw.