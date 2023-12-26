In the Premier League, Liverpool face Burnley away on Boxing Day, but Turf Moor under the lights might not be as difficult as it sounds.

I write this knowing Liverpool will of course make it a tiring watch, as has been the way this season, but previous results at Turf Moor suggest the Reds have it better than most there.

Should Liverpool continue their good record at Turf Moor, and on Boxing Day, they will go top of the Premier League for at least 48 hours.

Surprising Turf Moor record

In the Premier League era, Liverpool have won more games against Burnley at Turf Moor (seven), than at Anfield (five).

The Reds have won 12, drawn two and lost two of 16 league meetings since 1992, conceding just 10 times. Away from home they have won seven and lost one of eight, scoring 17 goals while conceding four.

Liverpool have lost only two of their last 15 league visits to Turf Moor.

There have been three goalless draws in 90 league meetings – December 1920 at Anfield, and the last two coming at Burnley in August 1951 and December 1975.

Home and away, the Reds have netted in 10 of the last 11 league meetings, only failing to score in an empty Anfiel in January 2021, when an Ashley Barnes penalty ended Liverpool’s 68-match unbeaten home league run.

Signs point to a win

Liverpool picked up 23 points away from home in the whole of the 2022-23 league campaign. So far, they have accrued 16 points from nine league away games this season.

The Reds go into this game 11 points better off than at this stage last time around. After 18 games of the 2022-23 campaign, they were in ninth place with 28 points.

Mo Salah needs one goal to record 150 for his club in the league and will become the fifth Reds player in history to achieve the feat.

Not since October 2015 have Liverpool drawn three consecutive league games in the same campaign. Burnley have taken fewer points at home in the league this season (three) than any other Premier League team.

Boxing Day battles

Liverpool have won their last six fixtures played on Boxing Day.

The teams have met seven times previously on Boxing Day, with Liverpool winning three, drawing two and losing two.

They last met on Boxing Day in 2014, when Raheem Sterling scored the only goal of the game at Turf Moor. Liverpool met Burnley in their very first St. Stephen’s Day fixture, losing 4-1 at Turf Moor in 1896.

Liverpool have lost one of the last 20 away league games played during the month of December – a 1-0 defeat at Leicester in 2021.

Stefan Bajcetic’s first Liverpool goal came on Boxing Day last year – in the 3-1 win at Aston Villa. They last lost on this date in 2013, going down 2-1 at Manchester City.

This season’s scorers

Burnley: Odobert 4, Amdouni 3, Brownhill 3, Bruun Larsen 3, Foster 3, Berge 2, Rodriguez 2, Koleosho 1, O’Shea 1, Taylor 1

Liverpool: Salah 16, Jota 8, Nunez 7, Gakpo 7, Diaz 5, own goals 4, Szoboszlai 4, Alexander-Arnold 2, Endo 2, Gravenberch 2, Jones 2, Elliott 1, Mac Allister 1, Quansah 1, Robertson 1, Van Dijk 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).