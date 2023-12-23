Mohamed Salah has broken into the Premier League‘s outright top 10 goalscorers list, moving ahead of Michael Owen in the process, with goal No. 151 in the English topflight.

Only nine players have scored more than Salah in the history of the Premier League, and he is the only active player still adding to his tally.

Salah started the campaign with 139 league goals to his name and has scored 12 to date, placing his name among some of the best finishers English football has had the pleasure of witnessing.

Liverpool’s No. 11 set high standards immediately upon his Anfield arrival and has not slowed in the years since, breaking one record after another.

His place in the Premier League‘s top 10 list comes at the cost of ex-Red Owen, who notched 150 goals in 326 outings – Salah scored his 151 in 245 league appearances.

Salah’s first two league goals were scored during his time with Chelsea in 2013/14, but Liverpool is where he has made his mark as a world beater on the wing.

Mo Salah’s PL season breakdown 2013/14 (Chelsea): 2

2 2017/18: 32

32 2018/19: 22

22 2019/20: 19

19 2020/21: 22

22 2021/22: 23

23 2022/23: 19

19 2023/24: 12*

With the 31-year-old now nestled inside the top 10, there is no doubt he is already looking ahead to how many more goals he needs to move up the rankings.

Jermain Defoe, in ninth, will be first up with 162 strikes, and Robbie Fowler has only one more goal – meaning another 14 Premier League goals will push Salah into eighth spot.

There is then quite the jump to Thierry Henry in seventh, the former Arsenal frontman scored 175, and Frank Lampard in sixth (177), but it is certainly achievable for Salah.

Much will depend on how prolific he is this season and if he does stay at the club beyond the summer. The sky is the limit if he stays, though Alan Shearer’s record-setting 260-goal tally may prove a tall order!

Premier League’s top 10 goalscorers

1. Alan Shearer – 260

2. Harry Kane – 213

3. Wayne Rooney – 208

4. Andrew Cole – 187

5. Sergio Aguero – 184

6. Frank Lampard – 177

7. Thierry Henry – 175

8. Robbie Fowler – 163

9. Jermain Defoe – 162

10. Mohamed Salah – 151