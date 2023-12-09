★ PREMIUM
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Pure Elliott passion & milestone Salah – 18 best photos from ANOTHER comeback

The comeback kings have kept us well fed of late and we feasted once more as Mohamed Salah and Harvey Elliott flipped a desperately poor defeat into a euphoric victory.

It really felt like the 12.30 start caught Liverpool napping. Not for the first time, they were well off their best and a defeat felt well and truly on the cards.

One goal, let alone two, did not look possible with Liverpool lost when moving into the final third, but changes from Jurgen Klopp helped flip the script.

Mohamed Salah scored only one minute after Jordan Ayew was sent off, breathing life into the team as he made it 1-1 with his 200th strike for Liverpool – so much for a one-season wonder, eh?

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 9, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the first equalising goal during the FA Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

2TBY67W Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park, in London, England, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 9, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the first equalising goal during the FA Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Elliott was next up. A game changer off the bench of late and it was no different on this occasion, with the youngster’s calm head setting himself up for a brilliant solo effort.

It was a moment of clarity we had been crying out for, and just look at the delight on his face!

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 9, 2023: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott celebrates after scoring the winning second goal during the FA Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park. Liverpool won 2-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 9, 2023: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

2TBY6PX Liverpool's Harvey Elliott celebrates scoring his sides second goal during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London. Picture date: Saturday December 9, 2023.

And there was only ever going to be one celebration in front of the travelling Kop, the Hadouken.

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 9, 2023: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 9, 2023: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 9, 2023: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Elliott’s efforts earned him plenty of love, including from his captain and vice-captain. Well deserved.

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 9, 2023: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold (R) celebrates with match-winning goal-scorer Harvey Elliott during the FA Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park. Liverpool won 2-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 9, 2023: Liverpool's match-winning goal-scorer Harvey Elliott celebrates with captain Virgil van Dijk during the FA Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park. Liverpool won 2-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

There must also be a huge shout-out for Alisson‘s performance, on his comeback after three games out he was as sharp as ever – and he needed to be.

Alisson, Alisson, Alisson‘ rang out with gusto throughout and after the match, and he soaked it all up.

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 9, 2023: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker celebrates at the final whistle after the FA Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park. Liverpool won 2-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 9, 2023: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker celebrates with team-mate match-winning goal-scorer Harvey Elliott (R) at the final whistle after the FA Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park. Liverpool won 2-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

We were not short on smiles after the final whistle, just like the one you will have been sporting since the three points were secured.

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 9, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the FA Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 9, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates at the final whistle after the FA Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park. Liverpool won 2-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 9, 2023: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk celebrates at the final whistle after the FA Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park. Liverpool won 2-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 9, 2023: Liverpool's match-winning goal-scorer Harvey Elliott celebrates at the final whistle after the FA Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park. Liverpool won 2-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Our hearts could do without the consistent flair for the dramatics but we will take three points irrespective of how they are delivered during this time of the year.

Some big games are coming up, and that includes Man United and Arsenal at Anfield.

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 9, 2023: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez celebrates at the final whistle after the FA Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park. Liverpool won 2-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Up the Reds.

