The comeback kings have kept us well fed of late and we feasted once more as Mohamed Salah and Harvey Elliott flipped a desperately poor defeat into a euphoric victory.

It really felt like the 12.30 start caught Liverpool napping. Not for the first time, they were well off their best and a defeat felt well and truly on the cards.

One goal, let alone two, did not look possible with Liverpool lost when moving into the final third, but changes from Jurgen Klopp helped flip the script.

Mohamed Salah scored only one minute after Jordan Ayew was sent off, breathing life into the team as he made it 1-1 with his 200th strike for Liverpool – so much for a one-season wonder, eh?

Elliott was next up. A game changer off the bench of late and it was no different on this occasion, with the youngster’s calm head setting himself up for a brilliant solo effort.

It was a moment of clarity we had been crying out for, and just look at the delight on his face!

And there was only ever going to be one celebration in front of the travelling Kop, the Hadouken.

Elliott’s efforts earned him plenty of love, including from his captain and vice-captain. Well deserved.

There must also be a huge shout-out for Alisson‘s performance, on his comeback after three games out he was as sharp as ever – and he needed to be.

‘Alisson, Alisson, Alisson‘ rang out with gusto throughout and after the match, and he soaked it all up.

We were not short on smiles after the final whistle, just like the one you will have been sporting since the three points were secured.

Our hearts could do without the consistent flair for the dramatics but we will take three points irrespective of how they are delivered during this time of the year.

Some big games are coming up, and that includes Man United and Arsenal at Anfield.

Up the Reds.