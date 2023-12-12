Mohamed Salah created history against Crystal Palace by becoming only the fifth player to register 200 goals for the club, but can you remember all of the teams they have come against?
The Egyptian king has been a scoring machine since arriving at the club back in 2017, notching an incredible 44 goals in his debut season at Anfield before going on to emphatically prove that he is anything but a one-season wonder!
Salah will no doubt have his eyes on adding plenty more to that tally before his race is run, showing no signs of slowing down at the age of 31.
Of his double century, there have been 48 opponents against which the magician has scored, and we want to know how many of them you can list.
We’re giving you 10 minutes on the clock, let us know how you get on!
48 clubs in 10 minutes…
