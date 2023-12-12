★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
liverbird_gift
LFC CHRISTMAS GIFTS

LAST CHANCE!

SHOP NOW
MADRID, SPAIN - SATURDAY, JUNE 1, 2019: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring his sides first goal from the penalty spot to make the score 0-1 during the UEFA Champions League Final match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Estadio Metropolitano. (Pic by Paul Greenwood/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

QUIZ – Can you name all 48 clubs Mohamed Salah has scored against?

Mohamed Salah created history against Crystal Palace by becoming only the fifth player to register 200 goals for the club, but can you remember all of the teams they have come against?

The Egyptian king has been a scoring machine since arriving at the club back in 2017, notching an incredible 44 goals in his debut season at Anfield before going on to emphatically prove that he is anything but a one-season wonder!

Salah will no doubt have his eyes on adding plenty more to that tally before his race is run, showing no signs of slowing down at the age of 31.

Of his double century, there have been 48 opponents against which the magician has scored, and we want to know how many of them you can list.

We’re giving you 10 minutes on the clock, let us know how you get on!

48 clubs in 10 minutes…

Finished that? Give one of these a go next!

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2023