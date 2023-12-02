With a third of the Premier League season already completed, a supercomputer has crunched the numbers and predicted where Liverpool will end 2023/24.

The Reds have made a promising start to their campaign, sitting just two points behind Arsenal in top spot and securing progression in the League Cup and Europa League with a rotated side.

Klopp’s side have picked up 28 points from their opening 13 league games, and Opta Analyst‘s ‘Season Simulation’ tool suggests Liverpool are on course to finish runners-up in the league table.

The statistics indicate that the Reds have a 12.3% chance of capturing a 20th league crown in 2023/24, with Pep Guardiola’s Man City predictably topping the pile on 75.6%.

Despite currently looking down on the rest, Arsenal have been given an 11% chance of ending their 20-year wait for a league title and are set to finish third if you trust the data!

Perhaps surprisingly, Aston Villa are forecasted to fill the final spot in the top four, having made an impressive start to their campaign under Unai Emery so far.

The Champions League will of course be increasing in size from the start of next season, meaning that there is a chance that five English teams could compete in the competition in 2024/25.

If that were to be the case, Opta believes that Newcastle will take their place in Europe’s elite club competition for the second straight year after a two-decade-long hiatus.

The table makes bad reading for Man United, who are projected to finish as low as eighth if the stats are to be believed!

At the other end of the table, our blue neighbours are fancied to survive the drop despite being handed a 10-point deduction by the Premier League for financial breaches.

Luton, Sheffield United and Burnley are the teams destined for relegation according to the figures, which would see all three promoted teams drop straight back down for the first time this century.

Let’s take a look at the computer’s league table in full: