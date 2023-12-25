Merry Christmas, Reds! We hope you’re enjoying the day wherever you are in the world, but we hope you’ve got time for the 2023 This Is Anfield Christmas Quiz.

Here’s hoping Santa has been kind to you and your loved ones, and that you are full on Christmas dinner and pudding – or soon to be!

If you want a little break from the festivities, we have the perfect quiz for you to delve into and it is all about Liverpool forwards both past and present.

Merry Christmas, all! Enjoy our quiz, and good luck!

12 questions for you!

Full marks in that one? Give these a go!