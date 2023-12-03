Jurgen Klopp was unsurprisingly buoyant after his side came from behind to beat Fulham 4-3 in a frantic affair at Anfield.

Here are the five key points from the manager as he reflected on another huge three points…

Blend of emotions

The rollercoaster nature of the game left us all on cloud nine at the final whistle, but things could have been very different had it not been for the late flurry.

The manager described the feeling after the game as “exceptional” but admitted “during the game it was slightly different.”

He conceded that his side were “lucky” to come away with the victory but described the contest as an “outstanding experience.”

Midfield switch-up

The introduction of Joe Gomez in the second half saw Trent Alexander-Arnold move into midfield, with Klopp explaining that he and Ryan Gravenberch were operating as a “double six” ahead of the back four.

“I didn’t like how we defended with the front line, to be honest,” he said when describing the set-up and frailties within his side.

“All of a sudden [Fulham] had to adapt again and that didn’t work out for them, and that’s why we could win the game.”

“Worldies” galore

The quality of all four of Liverpool’s goals was almost unprecedented, and the manager echoed those sentiments when asked about the strikes.

“I have seen a few games, I never saw a competitive game with that many worldies,” beemed Klopp as he relived the four magical moments.

“All of them, pretty special.”

Bad news on Matip

Liverpool fans have got used to fearing the worst on the injury front in recent weeks, with Joel Matip‘s early exit providing cause for concern in the stadium.

Klopp revealed that the injury “will not be a short one” and confirmed that the issue is related to his knee.

He added: “Crazy unlucky, but we have to get through this.”

High praise for Trent

“Nobody is in doubt about how highly I think of Trent,” were the boss’ words when asked about his vice-captain, who was the hero of the hour against Fulham.

“The development is crazy, his shooting skills we knew before, it’s now a while ago that he scored with a free-kick so it would not be bad if he could do that better. For that we need fouls around that area and we don’t have that a lot.”