Virgil van Dijk has written his name into the Premier League record books following his opening goal at Sheffield United last week.

The skipper has become an integral part of Liverpool’s defensive structure, acting as a talismanic figure in a back four that have won every trophy available to them under Jurgen Klopp.

He has also proven himself to be proficient at the other end of the pitch, netting a number of important goals since opening his account on his debut against Everton back in 2018.

By getting his side ahead at Bramall Lane on Wednesday night, he put himself in esteemed company as far as goalscoring centre-backs are concerned.

Only four players in Premier League history have recorded more goals exclusively from centre-back than Van Dijk, who now has 21 to his name across his spells at Southampton and the Reds.

He now sits just one behind a man who used to wear his No. 4 shirt at Anfield in Sami Hyypia, who notched 22 goals in the competition from the position along with Arsenal‘s Laurent Koscielny.

Gary Cahill is placed just above that pair on the list with 28 goals, coming during his stints with Aston Villa, Bolton, Chelsea and Crystal Palace.

Van Dijk still has some way to go if he is to catch John Terry before his race is run, with the Chelsea legend registering 41 goals from centre-back during his career at Stamford Bridge.

Goalscoring isn’t at the top of the Dutchman’s list of responsibilities, but it is an invaluable asset to have in a side chasing multiple major honours.

Now aged 32 but showing signs of returning to the brilliant level he was operating at prior to his cruciate ligament rupture back in 2020, Van Dijk will no doubt have one eye on making his way further up that list.

Just two more goals will see him surpass Hyypia and Koscielny and reach third spot in that category, with another eight required to leapfrog Cahill into second.

His current contract is set to expire in 2025, but if he sustains his current form Liverpool will unquestionably be keen to extend his stay at the club beyond that date.