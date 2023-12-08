Liverpool travel to Selhurst Park looking for their third consecutive Premier League win, and the stats suggest we can be hopeful of goals at the right end.

The Reds have scored in each of their last 32 outings in all competitions since a 0-0 draw at Chelsea last April.

They need two goals to record 950 in all competitions under Jurgen Klopp.

Following their first away clean sheet at Sheffield United last Wednesday, Liverpool could keep successive away league clean sheets for the first time since February 2023, the latter of that pair coming at Crystal Palace.

Liverpool are five goals short of recording 50 at Selhurst Park against Palace in league fixtures.

Happy hunting ground?

Last season saw both league encounters end in a draw for the first time ever. Luis Diaz equalised Wilfried Zaha’s goal at Anfield after Darwin Nunez was sent off following an altercation with Joachim Andersen.

The goalless draw here saw Liverpool fail to score against Palace for the first time in 20 meetings.

Liverpool have won 10 of the last 12 league encounters (drawing the last two) and 12 of the last 15.

In that 12-game sequence, the Reds have scored 31 times and conceded seven, with 26 of those goals coming in the last nine.

In the Premier League, the Reds have won 18 meetings against Crystal Palace, along with five draws and five defeats – with nine wins, three draws and two defeats coming at Selhurst Park.

Goals in good supply

The Reds have scored in each of the last 15 away games in league and cup since a goalless draw at Chelsea in early April.

Under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool have lost only three of their last 51 matches during the month of December.

Liverpool have lost one of the last 26 league games – at Tottenham last September.

Jurgen Klopp‘s first defeat as Liverpool manager came at the hands of Palace in November 2015 (his seventh game in charge).

He has won more Premier League games against the Eagles (12) than he has against any other team, along with West Ham.

The Reds boss has won seven and drawn one of his eight games at Selhurst Park – all in the league.

This will be Liverpool’s fourth 12.30pm kick-off of this campaign already. Of the previous three, they have won two and drawn one.

Weekly Salah section

Mohamed Salah needs one goal to register 200 goals for Liverpool in all competitions and would become only the fifth player to achieve the feat for the club after Ian Rush (346), Roger Hunt (285), Gordon Hodgson (241) and Billy Liddell (228).

He requires one goal to reach 150 in his Premier League career, his first two coming while at Chelsea. He would be the 11th player to reach that milestone in the competition’s history.

A hat-trick would see Salah reach 150 Premier League goals for Liverpool.

Liverpool’s biggest win at Crystal Palace came in the 7-0 back in December 2020 (played in an empty stadium during Covid). Like Saturday’s game, it was a 12.30pm kick-off. Salah came off the bench to score twice.

Scorers this season

Crystal Palace: Edouard 7, Mateta 3, Andersen 2, Eze 2, Ayew 1, Mitchell 1, Olise 1, Schlupp 1

Liverpool: Salah 13, Jota 8, Nunez 7, Gakpo 6, Diaz 5, Szoboszlai 3, Alexander-Arnold 2, Endo 2, Gravenberch 2, Mac Allister 1, Robertson 1, van Dijk 1, own goals 4

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).