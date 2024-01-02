Thursday’s round-up of Liverpool news includes a couple of new transfer links, some kind words about a loanee and plenty of pre-Bournemouth chat.

New centre-back link

Liverpool are reportedly monitoring Japanese centre-back Ko Itakura, and his summer release clause could be tempting.

The Reds have been linked with a number of defenders since Joel Matip suffered his season-ending knee injury last month.

This Is Anfield reported that Sporting CP’s Ousmane Diomande was on that list earlier this week, and he has been joined by a 26-year-old from Borussia Monchengladbach.

It is believed that Itakura has a release clause in his contract worth between £8.6 million and £12.9 million, and Tottenham are also said to be fans of the player.

That clause doesn’t activate until this summer and the centre-back is currently in Qatar representing his country at the Asian Cup, so any deal isn’t likely to be an imminent one.

But it is one to keep an eye on, that’s for sure!

3 things today: Midfielder interest & Carvalho hailed

Fabio Carvalho has received a glowing review of his character from his new manager just one game into his loan spell with Hull

Liverpool have been credited with interest in Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Georgiy Sudakov, anyone know if he’s any good?

John Aldridge has raised some valid concerns regarding the risk of brain injuries in later life caused by football

Latest Liverpool FC news

Jordan Henderson‘s decision to terminate his contract with Al-Ettifaq means he has earned nothing from his six-month stay in Saudi Arabia

Alexis Mac Allister may have only been at Anfield for half a season, but he is already lining up his first Liverpool-related tattoo!

Dominik Szoboszlai‘s impressive engine has been highlighted by a stat in which he ranks among the top three in Europe

What else is happening?

Ivan Toney insists he wants to play for a club competing for trophies ahead of his return from suspension this weekend, would anyone have him? (Sky Sports)

Steven Gerrard has agreed a two-year extension at Al-Ettifaq despite being eight games without a win, we’re not entirely sure who that suits, perhaps he’s getting Henderson’s money! (The Athletic)

Roy Hodgson has explained the substitution that led to boos as his Crystal Palace side lost to Everton in the FA Cup (BBC)

Video of the day and match of the night

Ever wondered how Liverpool players would get on in Bake-Off? Well, wonder no more!

We are getting closer to being able to welcome the Reds back to Premier League action, but if you can’t wait that long there is plenty of other stuff to tide you over.

It is the Madrid derby in the Copa del Rey as Atletico Madrid take on Real Madrid, but unfortunately, that one isn’t being shown live in the UK.

Fiorentina’s trip to Napoli is, though, and you can catch that one on Viaplay Sports 1 from 7pm (GMT).